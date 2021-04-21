Shahid Kapoor to begin Shashank Khaitan’s Yoddha after normalcy is restored

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has refuted rumours that Shahid Kapoor has dropped out of his much-talked-about action entertainer Yoddha, to be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Talking to a publication, the filmmaker said that Kapoor and he are still working out the modalities, and hoping to commence work on the project as soon as normalcy is restored in India and abroad because a major portion of the film will be shot in multiple countries across the world.

Elaborating further, Khaitan said that if he has to shoot a film in four countries, it will require a lot of logistical support. He added that once normalcy is restored around the world, he will revive Yoddha.

Meanwhile, Shashank Khaitan is currently busy with his next directorial, Mr Lele, with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film, produced by Dharma Productions, was originally offered to Varun Dhawan, who opted out of it after having agreed to do it earlier.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, is working on a high-profile streaming show which marks his foray into the digital world. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the untitled show is currently being shot in Goa and is expected to wrap up production soon. It is set to premiere on the leading streaming media platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kapoor has also wrapped up his next film Jersey, which is the official remake of the 2019 superhit Telugu film of the same name. The actor plays the role of a cricketer in the emotionally charged sports drama. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in important roles and is set to hit the silver screen on November 5, 2021.

