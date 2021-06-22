Shahid Kapoor on his digital debut: I’m very nervous

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Shahid Kapoor has been in the industry for 18 years and has featured in many successful films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Kabir Singh, and others.

Now, the actor is all set to make his digital debut with a series which is being directed by Raj & DK. The series, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna, will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Well, according to PTI, recently, during an Instagram live, Shahid opened up about his digital debut. The actor stated, “I’m very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform. You can’t just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don’t think I’m experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform.”

“Most of the time when I’ve finished my movies, whether it was Haider or Kabir Singh, I always used to hope I’ve been able to bring out every aspect of this character. When you have more time, it allows you to share more of him with the audience. It’ll be interesting to see how they respond to that, whether they like me in that space, whether I’ll be able to do something different as opposed to what I do in a movie,” he added.

While Shahid didn’t give many details about the series, he stated, “I have loved Raj and DK’s work for a while. I really enjoyed seeing The Family Man and I totally loved season two. The web series is very different from anything that I’ve ever done. It’s going to be exciting. It’s a quirky crime drama.”

JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM …. @mrunal0801 @gowtam19 @GeethaArts@theamangill @SVC_official @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/WvDz7llMpv — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 17, 2021

Apart from this web series, Shahid has Jersey lined up for release. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.