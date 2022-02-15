Website Logo
  Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor announces new release date for his next Jersey

Jersey poster (Photo from Dil Raju Productions)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday announced a new release date for his much-anticipated film Jersey. Also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, the sports drama will enter cinemas on April 14, 2022.

Jersey is the official remake of the successful Tamil film of the same name. Filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, has directed the remake as well. It was earlier scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. However, the sudden outbreak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic forced the makers to put its release on hold.

The announcement of Jersey landing in theatres on April 14 was made minutes after Aamir Khan Productions announced that they have decided to postpone their keenly awaited period drama Laal Singh Chaddha from 14 April to 11 August.

Shahid Kapoor’s film will now lock horns with the hugely anticipated pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in important roles. The first part of the period action film did exceptionally well in the Hindi market. There is a great buzz around its sequel, which is expected to set the cash registers jingling upon its release.

Announcing the new release date for Jersey, Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “So, so happy to announce that our beloved film Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.”

 

Jersey revolves around a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. The film is produced by well-known South Indian filmmakers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

