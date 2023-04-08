Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up filming their upcoming untitled film

By: Mohnish Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have completed filming their upcoming untitled film, which is touted to be “an impossible love story.”

On Saturday, Sanon took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

“Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story. Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Written & directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film’s production,” she wrote.

The makers also unveiled the first look of the actors and undoubtedly the two looked super-hot together.

In the image, Shahid and Kriti can be seen sitting on a bike and facing each other.

Amidst a sunset backdrop, the actors can be seen in an intimate pose, garnering fans’ attention.

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the yet-to-be-titled film will hit cinemas this October. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it.

Meanwhile, Shahid will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Kriti, on the other hand, also has Ganapath with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff in his kitty.

Kriti has also teamed up with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for The Crew. Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of the film.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!