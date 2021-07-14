Shaheer Sheikh pays homage to Sushant Singh Rajput as Pavitra Rishta 2.0 goes on floor

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 (Photo credit: ALTBalaji)

By: MohnishSingh

ALTBalaji recently began production on the second season of Balaji Telefilms’ popular show Pavitra Rishta, which aired between 2009 to 2014 on ZEE TV. The upcoming season has been developed as a digital series that will first premiere on ZEE5 followed by ALTBalaji.

While Pavitra Rishta starred Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has Ankita Lokhande teaming up with popular television star Shaheer Sheikh.

Sheikh is set to play Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, the same character Rajput played in the original. The actor, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note revealing how initially he was reluctant to play the character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.

“When I was first approached for PR2 (Pavitra Rishta 2.0), I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput! I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head-on. And so, I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes and live up to audience expectations, it is scarier to NOT even try. And so, I did what I felt he would do if he was in my position. I took the challenge,” wrote the actor.

Dedicating the show to Rajput, he wrote, “When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy, I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty. Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL.”