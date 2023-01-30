Website Logo
  Monday, January 30, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ raises £50 million gross worldwide in first weekend

“Pathaan” is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and “War”, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019)

Poster of Pathaan

By: Melvin Samuel

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller “Pathaan” has become the “highest opening weekend” grosser in the history of Hindi cinema with the earnings of Rs 542 crore (£50 million approx) in five days.

The Siddharth Anand-directed feature, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has recorded Rs 207.2 crore (£20 million approx) in the overseas territories alone.

“At YRF, we are proud that ‘Pathaan’ is entertaining people across the globe, pulling people to the theatres and giving them an experience of a lifetime!” Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement.

“The YRF Spy Universe films have also registered blockbusters every single time. So, the stakes were high with ‘Pathaan’ and we are thrilled to have delivered a film that has not only extended this feat of delivering hits but has also registered countless new records in the process. This is one for the ages for YRF and for the Indian film industry and we couldn’t be more humbled,” he added.

“Pathaan” is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and “War”, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

The actioner, which is Shah Rukh’s first big screen release as a lead in over four years, had raised Rs 106 (£10.5 million) crore globally on its opening day, followed by Rs 113.6 crore (£11 million) on day two, Rs 90 crore on day three and Rs 116 (£11.5 million) crore on day four.

“Pathaan” follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John), from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film, which was the “widest Hindi release” of all time in India, has emerged as the “highest grosser” for Shah Rukh as well as co-stars John and Deepika, director Siddharth and YRF, the studio stated in a press release.

(PTI)

