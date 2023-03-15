Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan clocks 50 days in theatres worldwide

The Siddharth Anand directorial released in theatres on January 25 and has raised over £1,00 million worldwide at the box office.

Pathaan Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Yash Raj Films’ high-octane espionage thriller Pathaan has completed 50 days in theatres across the globe.

The Siddharth Anand directorial released in theatres on January 25 and has raised over £1,00 million worldwide at the box office.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, expressed gratitude to fans and moviegoers around the world for the film achieving the milestone of 50 days in theatres.

“As ‘Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF Spy Universe, completes 50 days in theatres, we would like to thank everyone, across the world, for giving love and support to our film.

“The fact that Pathaan continues to run in theatres is a sign that audiences want to support cinema if it delivers on the promise of giving them a never seen before experience. We are glad that we could give them that,” Malhotra said in a statement.

Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019).

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

