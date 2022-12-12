Website Logo
  • Monday, December 12, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan wishes ‘the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars’ Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday

Rajinikanth has two high-profile films in the making – Jailor and Lal Salaam.

Shah Rukh Khan with Rajinikanth

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular south Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. A number of celebrities from across the industries wished the megastar on his special day. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also wished the veteran actor by penning down a heartfelt note for him, along with sharing a never-seen-before photo featuring the two of them.

SRK took to his Instagram handle to express his love and admiration for the superstar. He posted an unseen photo in which he and Rajinikanth held hands and posed for the camera. The photo was clicked at the wedding ceremony of Tamil actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, which both the superstar had attended. Nayanthara is also set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Khan in the upcoming film Jawan.

“To the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever… love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday”, read SRK’s.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has two high-profile films in the making. He will next be seen in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan in important characters. His next project is titled Lal Salmaan, which is being directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. In addition to him, the action thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The first song from the film, ‘Besharam Rang’, was released today and it set the internet on fire minutes after landing on YouTube.

Next, Khan will be seen in director Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. All three films are scheduled to hit cinemas in 2023.

