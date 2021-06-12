Website Logo
  Saturday, June 12, 2021
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan: Time now for a trim and get back to work

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for Pathan last year in November. But, the shooting of the film was stalled due to the lockdown in Maharashtra.

Now, the Maharashtra government has allowed the shooting of films and TV shows in the state with new SOPs. There have been reports that the shooting of Pathan will resume soon, and Shah Rukh Khan’s recent tweet also gives a hint about it.

The actor posted a picture of himself on Twitter and wrote, “They say time is measured in days, months and beards….Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess…Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy…safe and healthy days and months of work ahead….love u all.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for Pathan as they haven’t seen their favourite star on the big screen for the past three years. SRK’s last release was the 2018 release Zero. The release date of Pathan is not yet announced, but looking at the current scenario we can say that the film might release next year.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in the film, and the actor will portray the character of Tiger in it.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports about Shah Rukh Khan’s next after Pathan. While a few reports suggest that he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next, some reports say that after Pathan, the superstar will kickstart the shooting of Atlee’s next.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

