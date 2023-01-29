Website Logo
  • Sunday, January 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Serving member of British Army accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Friday (27) they had charged Daniel Abed Khalif from Stafford in central England with eliciting or attempting to elicit in August 2021 information that could be used by a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A judge on Saturday (28) adjourned legal proceedings against a serving soldier in the British army who is accused of terrorism and explosives-related offences and remanded the 21-year-old in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Friday they had charged Daniel Abed Khalif from Stafford in central England with eliciting or attempting to elicit in August 2021 information that could be used by a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was also charged with the offence of placing an article which other people might fear was a bomb on or before Jan. 2 this year.

When Khalif appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the judge adjourned proceedings until Feb. 3 so that the Attorney General can give permission for the case to go ahead, the CPS said.

It said Khalif did not make a plea and was remanded in custody.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘I killed my dad’, says Southgate son who bludgeoned father to death with blood-stained Champagne…
News
Sunak sacks party chairman Zahawi over tax affairs
News
Leyton man jailed for life for murdering fellow hostel resident over text message row
News
Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque
News
UK under fire over retreat from Windrush scandal reforms
News
Charity boss accused of telling woman to drink his semen after rescuing her from ‘sex…
News
Man convicted of strangulating, raping woman in Birmingham woodland
News
Man in court over alleged plot to bomb Yorkshire RAF base
News
The right time to eat apples as per Ayurveda
News
India’s Gautam Adani: Asia’s richest man in the eye of a storm
News
Racism ‘systemic’ in Britain: UN experts
News
UK mulls permitting foreign students to work longer hours
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW