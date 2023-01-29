Serving member of British Army accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Friday (27) they had charged Daniel Abed Khalif from Stafford in central England with eliciting or attempting to elicit in August 2021 information that could be used by a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A judge on Saturday (28) adjourned legal proceedings against a serving soldier in the British army who is accused of terrorism and explosives-related offences and remanded the 21-year-old in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was also charged with the offence of placing an article which other people might fear was a bomb on or before Jan. 2 this year.

When Khalif appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the judge adjourned proceedings until Feb. 3 so that the Attorney General can give permission for the case to go ahead, the CPS said.

It said Khalif did not make a plea and was remanded in custody.

(PTI)