  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Self-styled ‘gangster’ who took £1,800 from his mother after threatening her with knife jailed

Sadikur Rahman claimed he was a full-time gangster, boss and big man.

Sadikur Rahman (Image credit: Gwent Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A self-styled ‘gangster’ of Newport who took £1,800 from his mother after intimidating her with a hunting knife and threatening to kill his family.

Sadikur Rahman who had a “turbulent upbringing” was under the influence of drugs when he was “acting strangely.” He also stole his mother’s car after taking the money from her.

Prosecutor Joshua Scouller told Cardiff Crown Court that the 25-year-old man brandished a large hunting knife and pointed it towards his mother, a few centimetres from her face.

“The defendant said: ‘See this? Look at me!’ He then ran the knife along her arm. The victim said he was acting strangely, bearing his teeth and trying to intimidate her. His mother gave him £1,800 and he sat on the bed and started counting the money,” Scouller said

Rahman then started abusing his family on WhatsApp, claiming he was a full-time gangster, boss and big man, the court heard.

“He made threats that he would bury them and threatened to kill his uncle. The defendant then told them that if anyone called the police, he would crash his mother’s car and kill himself. He threatened to headbutt her and there was serious fear and distress caused to her,” Scouller said.

Rahman recorded himself stabbing a wall with the knife before stealing his mother’s Toyota Corolla.

He was found asleep at the wheel in Albion Close.

Rahman pleaded guilty to affray, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage, sending an offensive message, criminal damage, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Rahman’s barrister Ben Waters said his client who suffered from mental health problems and had a “turbulent upbringing” was “not a sophisticated offender.”

“He was making himself out to be something more than he is,” he said.

Rahman has also been banned from driving for 23 months.

