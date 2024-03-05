  • Tuesday, March 05, 2024
I do selective work out of choice: Karisma Kapoor

The actress next stars in Murder Mubarak.

Karisma Kapoor (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Karisma Kapoor says she picks up roles only when she finds them interesting and she feels lucky that she has the choice to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

The Bollywood star, who ruled the industry in the 90s and 2000s with films such as Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Anari, Hero No 1, and Raja Babu, is playing a unique role in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, a dark crime comedy revolving around a detective trying to solve a case in posh Delhi club.

“I do selective work out of choice. I like to be comfortable and that’s the genuine truth. I am lucky and thankful that I am in a position or situation where I can say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. Hopefully, I will do my work but it depends on what I feel genuinely,” the actor said at the trailer launch of the movie here.

Kapoor, 49, said she has been lucky enough to play “many unusual” characters in years so I really need to be excited or motivated to go towards that. I think ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ was so ahead of its times and I am so glad that the audience still enjoys that,” she said. The actor said her character in “Murder Mubarak” is an actress, “maybe a dream girl from suspense movies”, but she is very real.

“She is very quirky and eccentric but she is very human, that’s what I found really intriguing and different.”

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who plays a rich girl in the movie, said both she and her character come from a privileged background but have a different outlook in life.

“…I think the difference is Bamby is a bit oblivious of her privilege. In a certain way, she just expects it that way because she doesn’t know any better. I think I recognise the privilege that I come from. I think I also work with people and have a slightly more real upbringing as compared to her and as a result, may be, a bit more sensitive than she is.

‘But I think she is also infinitely more stylish and glamorous than I am and she is also kleptomaniac which you will find out and I am not, at least. I have to say I am not. So those are the differences,” she said.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Aashim Gulati, the film releases on Netflix on March 15.

Murder Mubarak is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

