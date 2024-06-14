Boys who stabbed to death Shawn Seesahai could be named

Seesahai, from Anguilla, had come to the UK for eye treatment and was living in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death with a machete on Stowlawn playing fields in November last year. (Photo: X/@WMPolice)

By: Vivek Mishra

A court may lift reporting restrictions to reveal the names of two 12-year-old boys who murdered Shawn Seesahai in Wolverhampton.

Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death with a machete on Stowlawn playing fields in November last year.

The boys were convicted at Nottingham Crown Court on June 10, becoming the youngest convicted murderers since the 1993 killing of James Bulger.

The judge will consider lifting the ban on naming the pair in July, with sentencing in September, according to BBC.

Seesahai, from Anguilla, had come to the UK for eye treatment and was living in Handsworth, Birmingham.

He was attacked while discussing Christmas plans, leaving him “utterly defenceless,” prosecutors said.

The Times has reported that a machete similar to the one used in Seesahai’s murder is being sold online for £24.95.

These weapons are sold by retailers like Bushcraft Lab, Springfields, and DNA Leisure, although there is no evidence that the murder weapon was bought from these stores.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, called for urgent action against knife crime, saying, “Knife crime is destroying lives in every corner of the country. We need urgent action to tackle the senseless violence that is costing young lives.”

Springfields, which operates Bushcraft Lab, told the newspaper the machete used in the murder was not bought from its stores and that the company “verify orders when they are placed and at the door before the items are delivered”.

New legislation banning zombie knives and machetes will take effect in September, but Labour seeks a broader ban on lethal weapons, The Times reported.

Online platforms will face tougher ID checks and accountability for illegal knife sales.