  • Friday, August 06, 2021
News

Seema Malhotra urges to engage young people with their local environment

Seema Malhotra MP

By: Pramod Thomas

AN ASIAN MP from west London has called for more to be done to support young people to be more engaged with their local environment.

Labour’s Seema Malhotra, who represents Feltham and Heston, said the pandemic had highlighted the key role nature and the environment have played in our wellbeing – but young people were not included in any conversations surrounding it.

“Too often young people are not included in the story of our community, our arts, our decision making,” she said last week.

“And one of the things that the last year has taught us, is how much children and young people have played their part in so many ways in our response to Covid.”

Malhotra spoke during a celebration for winners of the Feltham and Heston Young People’s World Environment Day Photography competition. It aimed to raise awareness of the environment ahead of World Environment Day last month.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

