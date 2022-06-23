Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Scottish MP launches consultation on bill to pardon thousands of ‘witches’ convicted centuries ago

More than 2,500 people were executed under the 1563 law and four-fifths of them were women, according to an estimate

Scottish MP Natalie Don (Photo by Andy Buchanan- Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Scottish MP Natalie Don has sought speedy legal pardons for all people executed over witchcraft under a historic law.

The Scottish National Party politician said on Thursday that failures to administer justice posthumously to the victims of Witchcraft Act 1563 and thereby create awareness would “prolong misogyny”.

Don, who spoke before the launch of a Holyrood member’s bill, said, “the only way we can move forward in terms of where we are with misogyny and prejudice in society is by fixing these injustices of our past.”

Some 4,000 people were accused of witchcraft and more than 2,500 were executed, four-fifths of them women, according to an estimate.

They were mostly strangled and then burned, after making confessions that were often extracted under torture.

The 1563 law approved capital punishment for those guilty of witchcraft and was in force until 1736.

Witch hunts were also promoted by Scotland’s King James VI.

Don said, “specific kinds of women that were targeted, generally because they were a little bit different, they were poor, they were outcasts. We still see that in the modern-day, although it’s maybe not the same characteristics – where women who do choose to be different or independent feel men’s anger.”

She had previously said people were still accused and punished for practising witchcraft in several countries across the world and Scotland should lead the way in acknowledging the horrors of the past and ensure that these people did not go down in history as criminals.

Campaign group Witches of Scotland welcomed the launch of the bill, with its founder Claire Mitchell saying, “this is a way for people in the 21st century to acknowledge and to have their say in pardoning those who suffered the gravest miscarriage of justice centuries before.”

According to the group, people accused of witchcraft were locked up awaiting trial and tortured to confess. Torture in Scotland was usually by way of sleep deprivation – keeping people awake until they confessed.

Often these torture methods were carried out in public. Torture by crushing and pulling out nails was also used, it said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Racism in aid sector is real, it must be challenged at every level, says damning…
News
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell deserve at least 30 years sentence for sex trafficking young girls,…
News
Zahawi terms proposed teachers’ strike as ‘unforgivable’ and ‘irresponsible’
News
Rochdale sex offender argues against deportation saying his son needs a ‘role model’
News
Explainer: What is polio, how does it spread and are Britons at risk?
HEADLINE STORY
Pandemic of Asian mental illness
News
‘Aryan was our ‘Little Professor’, brilliant at maths, an all-rounder academically: Devastated family…
HEADLINE STORY
Top court disallows Burkinis in public swimming pools in French city: Interior Minister…
News
Economic crisis is forcing Brits to opt for gambling, crypto: Report
News
Why this Indian American neurosurgeon almost changed his name to Steve from Sanjay
News
UK’s first openly gay judge to review impact of historic ban on LGBT…
HEADLINE STORY
ECB appoints Muslim inclusion adviser post racism scandal
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
London has produced the most Wimbledon winners since 1877!
Racism in aid sector is real, it must be challenged…
‘Largest python ever’ captured in US’ Florida: It’s 18 feet…
No ranking points on offer but Wimbledon no exhibition
British number one Norrie finding his feet on grass ahead…
‘The critics need to keep an open mind about the…