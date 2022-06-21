Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Scottish cricketer John Blain ‘charged’ in Yorkshire racism case: Report

England and Wales Cricket Board has not revealed anyone

John Blain of Scotland (Photo by Sayyid Azim/ICC via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is believed to have charged prolific Scottish cricketer John Blain in its investigation into the allegations of racism surrounding Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The board had said last week that Yorkshire and a “number of individuals” were charged but had not named anyone.

During his testimony before a parliamentary committee, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq had accused Blain of humiliating him “by shouting at me in front of everyone and telling the umpire, ‘get him off the ground now’.”

Blain who played for Scotland in one-day internationals between 1999 and 2009, also appeared for the Headingley side and then coached their second XI and academy teams.

Former England players Michael Vaughan, Matthew Hoggard, Gary Ballance and Tim Bresnan are understood to be among those charged with bringing the game into disrepute through the use of racist and discriminatory language, The Times said.

Former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale and former Yorkshire player and coach Richard Pyrah are also believed to be facing the charges.

Cricket Scotland said in a statement that it “wholeheartedly condemns racist and discriminatory language and behaviour.”

“It has no place in our sport and anyone proven to have engaged in this behaviour will be dealt with accordingly in due course,” it said.

Rafiq said he hoped the hearings would take place quickly.

“I hope this all means that no young player ever goes through such pain and alienation again. My preference would be for this hearing to take place publicly, but I am hopeful that we are at least nearing a point where there will be some sense of closure for my family and me,” the Pakistan-born former spinner said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK police seize drug worth £17.5 million at Channel Tunnel
News
Rolls-Royce to offer its 14,000 employees almost $2,500 each for rising cost of living
News
Bias at workplace hampers the growth of Black and Asian Asian employees: Survey
News
Ruchira Kamboj appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations
News
Florida woman arrested on hate crime charges for pepper-spraying Asian women in New York City
UK
Lancashire police officer faked Covid test result to get time off work
UK
Nairita Chakraborty becomes commissioner of UK history preservation body
UK
Sexually exploited children in Oldham were let down by police and council, finds…
INDIA
Former Zivame CEO Amisha Jain to head Levi Strauss’ South Asia and Africa…
News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Muslim countries are the biggest hypocrites, they have the worst record on…
News
Kannada actor Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after her root canal surgery goes horribly…
News
Long Covid is a real problem, says White House Covid-19-response coordinator Ashish Jha
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK police seize drug worth £17.5 million at Channel Tunnel
Scottish cricketer John Blain ‘charged’ in Yorkshire racism case: Report
Rolls-Royce to offer its 14,000 employees almost $2,500 each for…
Bias at workplace hampers the growth of Black and Asian…
Ruchira Kamboj appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations
Florida woman arrested on hate crime charges for pepper-spraying Asian…