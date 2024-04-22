Indians can now get multiple-entry Schengen visa with longer validity

Schengen visas permit short stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period within the Schengen area, comprising 29 European countries. (Photo credit: iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

Indians will now have easier access to multiple entry Schengen visas with longer validity as the European Commission has made some changes changes to existing rules.

“On April 18, the European Commission adopted specific rules on the issuing of multiple entry visas to Indian nationals, which are more favourable than the standard rules of the visa code that applied to date,” said Herve Delphin, European Union’s ambassador to India.

Under the new visa regime, Indian nationals residing in India can apply for long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for up to two years after using two visas within the previous three years.

“The two-year visa will normally be followed by a five-year visa, if the passport has sufficient validity remaining. During the validity period of these visas, holders enjoy travel rights equivalent to visa-free nationals,” the EU stated.

These changes align with the EU-India common agenda on migration and mobility, aiming for comprehensive cooperation on migration policy between the two sides.

"According to the newly adopted visa 'cascade' regime for India, Indian nationals can now be issued long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after having obtained and lawfully used two visas within the previous three years," the readout said.

“The changes in the visa norms came in the context of ‘strengthened’ relations under the EU-India common agenda on migration and mobility, which seeks comprehensive cooperation on migration policy between the two sides,” it added.

Schengen visas permit short stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period within the Schengen area, comprising 29 European countries. The visas are not purpose-bound, but they do not grant the right to work.

The countries are Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.