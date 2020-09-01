Savi Thakur joins the cast of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega as new male lead

If you are a fan of ZEE TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, here is a great piece of news for you. The popular show is set to witness a major change in its cast as Savi Thakur has been roped in to play the new male lead. The actor replaces Nishant Singh Malkani who bowed out of the show due to some creative reasons.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is gearing up for a generation lead of 20 years. In the coming episodes of the show, Akshat Jindal will die while saving his daughter. Actress Kanika Mann will continue to play the female protagonist on the show but not as Guddan. She will now be seen as Guddan’s daughter Choti Guddan. Savi Thakur has been paired opposite her.

Talking about his character, Thakur tells an entertainment portal, “I am really excited to be associated with the show. I have worked with the same production house before and this show is already doing great. My character name is Agastya Birla, he is an app developer and a classy flirt, who manipulates people with his charm. I am really looking forward to doing it.”

The actor collaborates with ZEE TV for the third time after Jamai Raja (cameo role) and Seth Ji. “This is my third collaboration with ZEE TV after Jamai Raja and Seth Ji. Of course, there is a lot of pressure. It is always there when an actor starts a new project, but once you understand your character, it becomes fun to play it,” he says.

When asked about working in a pandemic-stricken atmosphere, Thakur says, “We all are hating this pandemic. We cannot do anything about it but take all the necessary precautions. We cannot stay at home for life. We need to work for our life, for our families. I hope this ends soon. All I know is we have to work with all the safety measures and move on in life with it.”