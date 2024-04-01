Satyajit Ray showed us cinema can be social commentary: Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor called Satyajit Ray a “master storyteller.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and late legendary director Satyajit Ray (Image source: ANI/X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday penned a note praising legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

He wrote, “Satyajit Ray has inspired us all. You can keep discovering and rediscovering the layers every time you watch his cinema. He has shown how inspiring cinema can be as a medium and how it can trigger a thought, be a social commentary.”

“Truly a master storyteller who has made India proud globally,” he added.

Satyajit Ray, the legendary Indian filmmaker, was born in Kolkata on May 2, 1921. His most prominent works include The Apu Trilogy, Jalsaghar, Charulata, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Pather Panchali and Shatranj Ke Khiladi.

He was also a screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, author, essayist, lyricist, magazine editor, illustrator, calligrapher, and composer

He received many major awards in his career, including 32 Indian National Film Awards, several awards at international film festivals and award ceremonies, and an Academy Honorary Award in 1992.

Ray was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1992.