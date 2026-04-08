Search for Satoshi Nakamoto: New probe suggests Adam Back could be Bitcoin creator

New investigation links Adam Back to Satoshi Nakamoto

Back denies claims, calling findings “confirmation bias”

Unmasking Bitcoin’s creator could impact markets and regulation

The long-running mystery around the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, has resurfaced after a detailed investigation published on April 8 pointed towards Adam Back. While the findings stop short of definitive proof, they bring together technical, linguistic and behavioural evidence that has drawn attention across the crypto world.

The investigation was led by John Carreyrou, known for uncovering the Theranos scandal. Over more than a year, Carreyrou and his team built a large database of 134,308 posts from early cryptography mailing lists spanning 1992 to 2008. From an initial pool of around 34,000 users, they narrowed the search to 620 individuals who had discussed digital money — eventually landing on one name.

The analysis relied heavily on writing patterns. One study examined grammatical habits and identified 325 distinct hyphenation quirks in Satoshi’s writings. Back reportedly matched 67 of them, while the next closest candidate matched 38, as quoted in a news report. Additional filters — including British spelling, double spacing between sentences and alternating use of “e-mail” and “email” — reduced the list further until only one candidate remained.

More than just writing patterns

The investigation does not rest on language alone. It also looks at technical ideas and timing.

Years before Bitcoin’s whitepaper was published in October 2008, Back had already outlined similar concepts in cryptography forums. Between 1997 and 1999, he described a system for decentralised electronic cash that included scarcity, privacy, and no reliance on trust — all key elements of Bitcoin.

His earlier invention, Hashcash, introduced the proof-of-work mechanism that later became central to Bitcoin’s design. He had also suggested combining this with ideas from “b-money”, a concept proposed by Wei Dai — a combination that closely resembles Bitcoin’s architecture.

There is also a behavioural pattern that investigators highlight. Back was highly active in discussions around digital cash for years, but went quiet around the time Bitcoin emerged. He did not publicly comment on Bitcoin until June 2011, shortly after Satoshi’s final known communication.

The report also notes a claim made by Back that he participated in early discussions around the Bitcoin whitepaper. However, investigators said they could not find archived evidence to support that account.

When Carreyrou met Back at a Bitcoin conference in El Salvador in January 2026, the two reportedly spoke for around two hours. Back maintained that he was not Satoshi. The reporter, however, observed what he described as a possible verbal slip when Back responded to a quote about Satoshi’s writing style as if it were his own, as quoted in a news report.

Denial, debate and market stakes

Back has publicly rejected the claims. Posting on X, he said the conclusions were driven by “confirmation bias” and argued that similarities in writing and ideas were inevitable given his long involvement in cryptography.

He also made a broader point — that Satoshi’s anonymity serves Bitcoin itself. Keeping the creator unknown, he suggested, helps maintain the idea of Bitcoin as a neutral system rather than something tied to an individual or company, reportedly said in a news report.

That argument is widely shared within the crypto community. Still, the stakes around this mystery go beyond curiosity.

Around 1.1 million Bitcoin — estimated to be worth roughly £55bn ($70bn) — are believed to be linked to Satoshi’s early mining activity. These coins have never moved. If the creator were identified, it could raise questions around ownership, taxation and regulation. It could also trigger market uncertainty about whether those holdings might eventually be sold.

There is also a question of influence. Back currently leads Blockstream and is linked to large Bitcoin-related holdings through corporate structures. If the same individual were confirmed as Bitcoin’s creator, it could raise concerns about concentration of influence in a system designed to be decentralised.

A mystery that refuses to close

Despite the scale of the investigation, the core issue remains unchanged — there is still no definitive proof.

Previous attempts to identify Satoshi have surfaced repeatedly over the years. Individuals such as Dorian Nakamoto, Craig Wright and others have been named, but none of those claims have held up. Courts, including a UK High Court ruling, have rejected some of these assertions outright.

Ultimately, only one form of evidence would settle the debate: cryptographic proof. That would involve moving coins from one of Satoshi’s original wallets or signing a message using known keys.

Until that happens, the latest findings add another layer to the story but do not close it.

For now, the question is shifting slightly — from who Satoshi is, to whether the market begins to take any single theory seriously enough to react. Because if that happens, the mystery stops being just about identity and starts becoming a factor in how Bitcoin itself is valued.