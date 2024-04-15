Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh’s killer attacked in Lahore

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba and his accomplice Mudassar had attacked Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013. Singh died later in a Lahore hospital

By: Shajil Kumar

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Sarabjit Singh, the Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan, was attacked by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday.

Though some media reports claimed that Tamba was killed in the attack, Pakistan daily Dawn quoting some officials said he was alive but critically injured.

Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants at his residence in Sanant Nagar, a thickly populated area of old Lahore, and rushed to a hospital.

Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified assailants on the complaint of Tamba’s younger brother Junaid Sarfraz.

According to the FIR, Sarfraz said he and his elder brother Tamba were present at home when the attack took place.

“I was present at the ground floor while Tamba was at the upper portion. The main gate of the house was open. Two unidentified motorcyclists – one wearing a helmet and the other a facemask – entered the house at 12.40 pm Sunday and moved towards the upper portion.

“They fired three shots and fled from the scene. I rushed to the upper floor and found Tamba in a pool of blood,” Junaid said in his complaint.

Nearly 11 years ago, Sarabjit Singh (49), was brutally assaulted by inmates inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Tamba and his accomplice Mudassar – two Pakistani death row prisoners – had attacked Singh.

He lay comatose for nearly a week and on May 2, 2013, died of cardiac arrest in a hospital in Lahore.

Singh was earlier allegedly found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan’s Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty.

However, Singh’s family in India maintained he was a victim of mistaken identity and had inadvertently strayed across the border.

His sister Dalbir Kaur had fought a long battle to secure his release from Pakistan but failed.

A Pakistani court in 2018 had acquitted Tamba and Mudassar citing “lack of evidence” after all the witnesses turned hostile.

Tamba was part of the ‘Truckwalla gang’ and engaged in the property trade and drug trafficking, PTI reports.

He was recently involved in a clash with one of the gang members Ameer Balaj Tipu, who was later killed in Lahore. (Agencies)