Sara Sharif had 71 external injuries, court hears

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik. (Photo credit: Surrey Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A ten-year-old girl, suffered at least 71 external injuries before her death, a court has heard.

The shocking details of Sara Sharif’s final days have emerged during a trial at the Old Bailey, where Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 42, stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, stand accused of her murder.

Sara’s body was discovered at her family home in Woking, Surrey, on 10 August 2023. A post-mortem examination revealed that the young girl had sustained multiple bruises, burns, puncture wounds, and grazes, all of which were consistent with repetitive blunt force trauma.

Pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary testified that these injuries were the result of a violent and sustained campaign of abuse. Sara had injuries all over her body, including her face, head, fingers, ankles, and back.

Some of these wounds, according to Dr Cary, were “unnatural” and the result of significant blunt impact or pressure.

In addition to external injuries, Sara suffered internal damage, including a traumatic brain injury and bruising on her lungs and abdomen.

Dr Cary reported that her small body, standing 4ft 5in (1.37 metres) tall and weighing just over four stone (27kg), had endured immense trauma. He also described a deep puncture wound on her forehead and significant bruising around her neck and chest. Some of the injuries appeared to have been caused by elongated objects, and the child had burn marks that could have been from hot objects or scalding water.

He explained that no natural diseases or drugs contributed to her death, concluding that the injuries she sustained were the direct cause. He also raised concerns about the possibility of her burns leading to sepsis, which may have further contributed to her passing.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC earlier said that a cricket bat stained with blood, a rolling pin containing Sara’s DNA, a metal pole, a belt, and a rope were discovered close to the family’s outhouse.

The court was told that Sara’s father, stepmother, and uncle allegedly killed her on 8 August 2023, two days before her body was found.

Her father reportedly fled to Pakistan with his family, leaving behind a handwritten note near Sara’s fully clothed body, in which he claimed that he had “lost it” but had not intended to kill her.

In a phone call to police after arriving in Pakistan, he admitted to beating her “too much.” However, his defence now claims that Batool was responsible for Sara’s death and that Urfan’s confession was made to protect her.

The trial has also heard that the family had been subjecting Sara to abuse for over two years, during which she suffered from a series of injuries, including fractures to her spine and burns from a domestic iron.

Urfan, Batool and Malik have all pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial before the judge Justice Cavanagh is expected to continue until 13 December.