Sara Sharif begged parents’ forgiveness in letters, court told

In the undated and misspelt letter, Sara wrote: “I am so, so sorry. Please forgive me for being rude and answering back.”

The court heard that Sara had been subjected to over two years of abuse. (Photo: Surrey Police)

By: EasternEye

SARA Sharif, a 10-year-old girl found dead with multiple injuries in her family’s Surrey home in August 2023, wrote letters apologising to her parents, a jury at the Old Bailey heard.

According to the BBC, Sara’s letters and notebook, seized by police after her death, included one addressed to her father, Urfan Sharif, and stepmother, Beinash Batool.

In the undated and misspelt letter, Sara wrote: “I am so, so sorry. Please forgive me for being rude and answering back.” Another message to her father read: “Thank you for looking after us and making food for us at the weekends. Our family is the best in town.”

Sara’s notebook also contained a short fairy tale featuring characters named Beinash and Sara, where Batool was described as “the best caring and loving mother in the world.”

The court heard that Sara had been subjected to over two years of abuse. A post-mortem revealed injuries including probable human bite marks, scalding from hot water, and an iron burn.

Items found at the home included a bloodstained cricket bat, a rolling pin with Sara’s DNA, and other objects prosecutors allege were used to harm her.

Urfan Sharif, 42, Beinash Batool, 30, and Faisal Malik, 29, have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and causing or allowing Sara’s death.

The jury was instructed to also consider manslaughter if intent to kill could not be proven.

Sharif admitted beating Sara but denied biting or burning her.

