Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376

Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan teams up with Laxman Utekar for Maddock Films’ next?

Sara Ali Khan (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Coolie No. 1 (2020), has reportedly been cast to headline filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s next directorial venture, which Dinesh Vijan produces under the banner of Maddock Films.

Utekar and Vijan most recently collaborated on Mimi (2021). Starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the film premiered on Netflix and garnered an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike.

“Sara had a closed-door meeting with Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the director of Mimi. It was for Laxman’s next which is again in the slice-of-life-space but with a fun, social twist to it. The script was locked a few months ago and Dino absolutely loved it,” a source in the know informs an entertainment publication.

The source goes on to add, “Laxman did want another actress on board but her dates were not available. Now, Sara has liked the narration and is most likely to take it up. Her next project The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on an indefinite backburner and she definitely needs a film like this more than anybody else.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali next will be seen in acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s next directorial offering Atrangi Re. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles. While Dhanush has previously worked with Rai on Raanjhanaa (2013), Khan and Kumar have joined forces with the filmmaker for the first time. Atrangi Re, which has music by AR Rahman, is expected to hit cinemas as soon as normalcy returns.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Chitrangda Singh joins Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey on the cast of Gaslight
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar lands in the UK to resume filming on Cinderella
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global’s On The Road Campaign to serve up ice cream and South Asian entertainment…
Entertainment
Yami Gautam ecstatic as audience loves her performance in Bhoot Police
Entertainment
Karan Nath on Bigg Boss OTT: My brain is saying that Shamita will win, but…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone to reprise her role of Meenamma in Cirkus?
Entertainment
Pooja Entertainment denies the reports of offering Kartik Aaryan a three-film deal
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty: Blown away and overwhelmed by the love on completing 29 years…
Entertainment
RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s film gets postponed,…
Entertainment
Sai Dharam Tej meets with a road accident; Chiranjeevi informs ‘There is absolutely…
Entertainment
Bhoot Police movie review: An entertaining horror-comedy with amazing performances
Entertainment
Encounter Teaser: Riz Ahmed must do whatever he can to protect his two…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Chitrangda Singh joins Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey on…
UK to drop PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers from green,…
Akshay Kumar lands in the UK to resume filming on…
ZEE5 Global’s On The Road Campaign to serve up ice…
Yami Gautam ecstatic as audience loves her performance in Bhoot…
Sara Ali Khan teams up with Laxman Utekar for Maddock…