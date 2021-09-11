Sara Ali Khan teams up with Laxman Utekar for Maddock Films’ next?

Sara Ali Khan (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Coolie No. 1 (2020), has reportedly been cast to headline filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s next directorial venture, which Dinesh Vijan produces under the banner of Maddock Films.

Utekar and Vijan most recently collaborated on Mimi (2021). Starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the film premiered on Netflix and garnered an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike.

“Sara had a closed-door meeting with Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the director of Mimi. It was for Laxman’s next which is again in the slice-of-life-space but with a fun, social twist to it. The script was locked a few months ago and Dino absolutely loved it,” a source in the know informs an entertainment publication.

The source goes on to add, “Laxman did want another actress on board but her dates were not available. Now, Sara has liked the narration and is most likely to take it up. Her next project The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on an indefinite backburner and she definitely needs a film like this more than anybody else.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali next will be seen in acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s next directorial offering Atrangi Re. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles. While Dhanush has previously worked with Rai on Raanjhanaa (2013), Khan and Kumar have joined forces with the filmmaker for the first time. Atrangi Re, which has music by AR Rahman, is expected to hit cinemas as soon as normalcy returns.

