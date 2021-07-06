Website Logo
  Tuesday, July 06, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 403,281
Total Cases 30,619,932
Today's Fatalities 553
Today's Cases 34,703
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan signs yet another film with Colour Yellow Productions, titled Nakhrewali

Sara Ali Khan (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Colour Yellow Productions’ next Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar on the cast and is expected to release towards the end of the year.

While Atrangi Re is still months away from entering theatres, buzz has it that Sara Ali Khan has signed yet another exciting project with the prestigious banner. If reports are to be believed, she plays the female lead in their next production titled Nakhrewali. Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal has been roped in to play the male lead, as per reports.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming venture at the moment, but an entertainment portal reports that the film revolves around a boy who loves to dress like a girl. The banner has previously produced critically and commercially successful films on the topics of erectile dysfunction and same-sex love set against the backdrop of a middle-class family living in a small town. It seems the makers are set to touch upon yet another sensitive topic in a humorous way.

The report further states that Rahul Shanklya has been tapped to direct the upcoming film. The team is looking at beginning production towards the end of the year. The official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is presently preparing for her next film The Immortal Ashwatthama, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. To be directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) fame, the film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies. It is expected to roll in September, according to reports.

Eastern Eye

