Sara Ali Khan on comparisons with Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No. 1

By: Mohnish Singh







Toplined by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the 1995 film Coolie No. 1 has attained cult status over the years. The comic-caper is getting a remake 25 years after its theatrical release, with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan fronting the lead cast.

Three films old Sara Ali Khan steps into the mighty shoes of iconic star Karisma Kapoor in the remake. When a remake is made, comparisons between the old and new cast are inevitable. Talking about the same, the 25-year-old actress says, “She is an iconic star. She redefines the 90s for most audiences. So, I do not think I have even attempted to step into her shoes. Of course, it is a remake and comparisons are inevitable. Up until now, I was so much more focussed on bringing something new to the table. Everything is kind of tweaked to make it more today.”

She goes on to add, "It has been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that is in the film as opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that would not be fun and would not be possible."







In addition to Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever. The comic-caper is scheduled for a digital release on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video after plans for a theatrical release were dropped due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the digital release of the film, Sara Ali Khan says, “I do not want grandmothers or young children to miss out on watching the film or have a 50% occupancy. There is nothing better than sitting at home on Christmas with your family and enjoying the film.”

The original film and its remake both have been directed by David Dhawan. Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.












