Website Logo
  • Friday, January 21, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254

CRICKET

Saqib Mahmood can’t wait to play Test cricket for England

England’s Saqib Mahmood celebrates after taking a wicket. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

WHEN England were getting battered in the Ashes series, an Englishman was doing well in the Big Bash League, featuring for Sydney Thunder.

Saqib Mahmood, who plays for Lanchashire on his debut in BBL picked four wickets from 11 balls. He has taken 13 wickets in six matches for the Thunder.

He was part of England’s Ashes squad but not retained. Mahmood was part of the ODI series against Pakistan last summer when England was forced to field a new squad because of Covid breakout.

Ahead of the Headingley Test against India, Mahmood was in the 12 and on a green top he was expeting to be picked in the playing XI, but England went ahead with Craig Overton. In the next Test too on a flat deck at the Oval they persisted with Overton.

“The Headingley Test, I felt like in my head I was preparing to play,” Mahmood told The Telegraph. “I thought I was going to get a go. I was named in the 12 the night before and found out in the morning I was not going to play. It is the closest I have come to playing Test cricket.

He added: “When I didn’t get picked I knew my chances for the rest of winter were gone. It was public that they were not going to be giving any debuts during the Ashes so when I was not picked for that Headingley Test I knew that I was not going to get much of a go in Australia.

“But before I came out to Australia with the Lions the carrot was dangled again that I could still be part of that squad. Bowling with the red Kookaburra for the Lions, I wanted to maximise my experience and break into the Ashes squad.”

But Mahmood still hopes to make a contribution in red-ball whenever he gets a chance. “Missing out has not changed anything. For me, Test cricket and red ball cricket are my top priority,” he told the Telegraph.

Mahmood signed up for BBL keeping an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. But after England’s debacle in the Ashes they would look to rebuild and surely Mahmood could be a part of the Test squad when the team tours West Indies in March.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
Sports
A diverse and inclusive future is possible for English cricket
HEADLINE STORY
India, Pakistan to clash on Oct 23 in 2022 T20 World Cup
CRICKET
Yorkshire appoint Gibson as coach after racism scandal
CRICKET
Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India’s top away ODI run-scorer
CRICKET
Bavuma, Van der Dussen tons help South Africa beat India in first ODI
Sports
Kohli ‘tends to quit’ when his captaincy is under threat: Manjrekar
CRICKET
England to investigate post-Ashes party in hotel
CRICKET
Kohli will have to give up his ego, says Kapil Dev
CRICKET
Deposed captains Kohli, De Kock gear up for one-day series
CRICKET
Root ‘sacrifices’ opportunity to enter IPL mega auction
CRICKET
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India-UK trade talks will conclude quickly: West Midlands mayor
Saqib Mahmood can’t wait to play Test cricket for England
Security beefed up in Pakistan capital after deadly Lahore blast
South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
Johnson denies blackmailing Tory rebels
Asian men seek ‘culturally sensitive’ accessible therapy
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE