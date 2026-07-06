Sant Bhagwant Sahebji honours Garavi Gujarat's legacy at Anoopam Mission

Param Pujya Jashbhai Saheb, affectionately known as Sahebdada or Sant Bhagwant Sahebji, paid a heartfelt tribute to Garavi Gujarat, its founder Late Ramniklal Solanki CBE, and the Solanki family during a special spiritual assembly at Anoopam Mission, Denham, describing the publication as one that embraced spirituality and preserved Sanatan values long before many others.

Addressing devotees and invited guests ahead of the inauguration of the AUM Crematorium, Sant Bhagwant Sahebji reflected on the profound role of spirituality in society and highlighted the invaluable contribution of Garavi Gujarat in documenting the growth of the Hindu community in Britain.

Recalling a memorable conversation between former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Sant Bhagwant Sahebji said that while Dr Kalam had outlined four pillars for India's development, Pramukh Swami had reminded him of the essential "fifth pillar" that is- spirituality.

Using the analogy of a high-performance car without brakes, he explained that material progress without spiritual values could easily lead humanity astray. "Wealth, education, power and status require the brake of spirituality. The true brake is the constant awareness of whether our actions will please God and our Guru," he said.

Garavi Gujarat issue featuring Yogiji Maharaj from 1970 Mahesh Liloriya

He emphasised that spirituality provides the moral compass that prevents individuals from dishonesty, arrogance and wrongdoing, enabling them to use success for the benefit of society.

Turning to the history of Garavi Gujarat, Sant Bhagwant Sahebji fondly recalled visiting the newspaper's offices many years ago with Pujya Shri Chidanand Saraswati Swami, where he was shown rare archives documenting the consecration of the first Swaminarayan temple in Britain in 1969 by Yogiji Maharaj.

He praised Late Ramniklal Solanki CBE for recognising the historic significance of the occasion at a time when the British Indian community was still in its infancy.

"Ramniklalbhai understood the greatness of Yogiji Maharaj when very few people in Britain did. Garavi Gujarat published a special commemorative issue and preserved this important chapter of our history. Yogiji Maharaj himself visited the Garavi Gujarat office and blessed the publication. That was an extraordinary service to society," he said.

Sant Bhagwant Sahebji also applauded Kalpesh Solanki and Shailesh Solanki for preserving their father's vision and values.

Kalpesh Solanki Mahesh Liloriya

"I have always admired that Garavi Gujarat consistently dedicated space to saints and spirituality. It embraced the fifth pillar—spirituality—and has continued that noble tradition through successive generations. You are truly fortunate to have inherited such a legacy and to be carrying it forward with dedication," he remarked.

Reflecting on the remarkable journey of the Swaminarayan tradition, Sant Bhagwant Sahebji paid tribute to Yogiji Maharaj, saying he transformed an energetic generation of young people into a generation dedicated to values, service and devotion. He said that the global network of magnificent temples established under successive spiritual leaders stood as testimony to that enduring vision.

The spiritual leader also spoke passionately about the need for unity across the wider Hindu community, stressing that while traditions and methods of worship may differ, Hindus must stand together on shared values and common causes.

Highlighting the contribution of British Hindus to the country's economy and society, he observed that the community contributes significantly through enterprise, hard work and taxation, and deserved greater recognition for its positive role in national life.

Historic AUM Crematorium to open this month

The gathering also highlighted the forthcoming inauguration of the AUM Crematorium, which will take place from 15–19 July 2026 at Anoopam Mission, The Lea, Western Avenue, Uxbridge UB9 4NA.

Aum crematorium (visualisation) Mahesh Liloriya

The landmark facility is the first dedicated faith crematorium for Hindus, Sikhs and Jains in the United Kingdom, representing a significant milestone for Britain's faith communities.

The five-day inauguration programme will include sacred Vedic rituals, religious ceremonies, a youth convention, cultural performances and community celebrations.

During the programme, Satishbhai Chatwani, International President of Anoopam Mission, shared the inspiring journey behind the project, outlining the vision, perseverance and community support that made the historic development possible.

Visit to the AUM Crematorium site Mahesh Liloriya

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Bhavisha Tailor, who greeted guests and thanked community leaders and supporters for their continued encouragement.

Asian Media Group reaffirms commitment to community service

Welcoming the opportunity to strengthen collaboration with Anoopam Mission, Kalpesh Solanki, Group Managing Editor of Asian Media Group, said the organisation has always believed that journalism should not only inform but also preserve heritage, celebrate values and strengthen community cohesion.

Shailesh Solanki, Executive Editor of Asian Media Group, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to the Garavi Gujarat and Eastern Eye team and reaffirmed the group's commitment to highlighting initiatives that leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

AMG delegation with HH Sahebji Mahesh Liloriya

The Solanki family, along with Kalavatiben, Rashmika, Sheila, Aditya, Jaymin, Shafali, and the Asian Media Group team, also conveyed their sincere appreciation to Param Pujya Jashbhai Saheb, Satishbhai Chatwani and the entire Anoopam Mission family for their hospitality and blessings.