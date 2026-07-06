Rakesh K Shukla honoured at UK Parliament for promoting India's spiritual heritage

Indian public affairs strategist, cultural ambassador and special advisor Maha Kumbh Prayagraj Rakesh K Shukla has been honoured at the 10th World Book of Records (WBR) Summit and Award Ceremony held at the House of Commons, UK Parliament, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to promoting India's spiritual heritage, cultural values and civilisational philosophy on global platforms.

The landmark international summit brought together policymakers, parliamentarians, diplomats, spiritual leaders, academics, innovators and social leaders from more than a dozen countries to celebrate excellence in leadership, innovation, social service and global cooperation.

Addressing the distinguished gathering, Shukla delivered a thought-provoking keynote centred on ethical leadership, international cooperation and India's enduring philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' – the world is one family.

Speaking from one of the world's most iconic democratic institutions, he said the world today stands at a defining moment where technological advancement, economic transformation and geopolitical challenges require leadership rooted not only in ambition, but in responsibility.

"The future belongs to leadership that combines innovation with ethics, growth with responsibility and progress with compassion," Shukla said.

Highlighting India's emergence as a global force in democracy, digital innovation, entrepreneurship and youth-driven development, he emphasised that the country's greatest contribution to the international community extends beyond economics.

"India's timeless civilisational wisdom teaches us that the world is one family. In an increasingly divided world, this philosophy has never been more relevant. Lasting global progress will be achieved through cooperation, trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace and sustainable development," he said.

Rakesh K Shukla Mahesh Liloriya

He further stressed that international platforms such as the World Book of Records Summit play an important role in bringing together leaders committed to building inclusive societies where opportunity reaches every individual with dignity and fairness.

Shukla concluded by urging global leaders to build "a future defined not by division, but by dialogue; not by conflict, but by cooperation; and not by selfish ambition, but by collective responsibility."

His address received warm appreciation from delegates representing India, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Switzerland, Greece, Poland, Ireland, Scotland, Bulgaria, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

The summit also marked the official launch of the World Record Holders Association, a new international platform aimed at connecting record holders, innovators, researchers and changemakers from across the world to encourage knowledge-sharing and collaborative initiatives.

The event was hosted by Gareth Bacon MP and Santosh Shukla, founder-CEO of World Book of Records, and was attended by an eminent gathering including Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri and HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji.

The recognition of Rakesh K Shukla reflected his continuing efforts to strengthen international understanding of India's cultural heritage and spiritual traditions through dialogue, public engagement and cross-cultural initiatives. His work has contributed to fostering stronger people-to-people connections and promoting India's enduring message of peace, harmony and global responsibility.

As India continues to expand its global influence through diplomacy, innovation and cultural outreach, voices advocating ethical leadership and international collaboration are expected to play an increasingly significant role in shaping future partnerships between nations.