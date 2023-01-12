Sanjay Dutt on his cancer diagnosis in 2020: I was alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me ‘you have cancer’

‘I saw my family break down around me. If I fall sick or if I break down, they will fall sick and break down. So, I decided to fight it,’ he added.

Sanjay Dutt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has fought many battles in his personal life, one of them being in 2020 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

The actor recently opened up about his cancer journey and said that his first reaction to the devastating news was – “I don’t want any treatment.” This was despite the fact that he had lost close family members to fatal decease.

“I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom (Nargis) died of pancreatic cancer, and my late wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was, I don’t want to take chemotherapy,” Dutt says. “If I’m supposed to die, I will just die, but I don’t want any treatment.”

The actor, who was speaking on the sidelines of an event at a hospital, continues “I was taken to the hospital, but the cancer news was not broken to me properly. My wife, my family, or my sisters, nobody was around me at that time. I was all alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me, ‘You have cancer.’”

“I saw my family break down around me. If I fall sick or if I break down, they will fall sick and break down. So, I decided to fight it,” he says.

The Khalnayak actor adds that it was his sister Priya Dutt who was the first one to reach him after his diagnosis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dutt has several exciting projects at various stages of development. He will next be seen in The Good Maharaja, which stars him in the titular role of Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar, now Jamnagar, Gujarat, India. He also headlines Binoy Gandhi’s romantic comedy film Ghudchadi.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.