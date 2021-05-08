Sameera Reddy on what makes her bond with mother-in-law Manjri Varde so special

By: Mohnish Singh

Even if you do not claim to be a social media addict, the chances are still high that would have come across a flurry of quirkily funny videos featuring actress Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde on your feed.

Ahead of Mother’s Day on May 9, Reddy opens about the special bond that she shares with her mother-in-law. She shares that she and Varde have worked on their relationship and that it did not happen out of the blue.

“My mother-in-law and I have really worked on our relationship. It did not happen out of the blue. What works for us is that both of us are very strong women, we walk the line and come to a meeting point. We do not necessarily agree on everything but the one thing we agree on is the fact that we love each other and our intentions are right. And when you come from that space, negativity is something that we do not indulge in at all. We have a great relationship and we will constantly work on it to make sure we keep it that way,” Sameera Reddy tells an Indian daily.

Talking about her mother, Nakshatra Reddy, the actress says that she loves her zest for life. “My mother does not give up and she never has on anything. I love her zest for life. She has never ever let me accept defeat when it comes to goals that I have had or even if it is just making sure that I never lose my zest for life. My mom is a power to reckon with. I have always wanted to be at least 50 per cent of what she is today, at her age,” she adds.

Sameera Reddy is known for her work in several notable Hindi films, including Darna Mana Hai (2003), No Entry (2005), Taxi Number 9211 (2006), Race (2008), and De Dana Dan (2009) to name a few.