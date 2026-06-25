Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy as fans revisit her ‘child will be my universe’ comment

Highlights

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

The actress announced she will take a maternity break after completing her current projects.

A 2018 interview has resurfaced in which she said her future child would become “my universe”.

The news comes as Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its successful box-office run.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the announcement of her first pregnancy is more than a personal milestone. It is also the fulfilment of a vision she spoke about years ago, when she openly said motherhood would one day take priority over everything else in her life.

The actress confirmed on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru and will step away from acting temporarily after wrapping up her ongoing commitments.

A life chapter Samantha spoke about years ago

While the pregnancy news has delighted fans, it has also brought renewed attention to comments Samantha made in 2018 about her hopes for motherhood.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actress said that when she eventually became a parent, her child would become the centre of her world. Drawing from her own childhood experiences, she explained that she wanted to give her future child opportunities and support she felt she had lacked growing up.

She also admitted that she expected motherhood to reshape her priorities, saying she would likely dedicate the first few years entirely to raising her child.

Those remarks have resurfaced widely following her announcement, with many fans pointing out that her decision to take maternity leave reflects the values she expressed long before pregnancy became a reality.

Pregnancy confirmed during film success celebrations

Samantha shared the news at the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, where she revealed that she would be taking a short break from work because of her pregnancy.

The actress assured supporters that the break would be temporary and that she planned to return to films after maternity leave.

The announcement was met with warm applause, while Raj Nidimoru, seated beside her, smiled as the couple shared the news publicly for the first time.

The confirmation ends weeks of rumours that had been circulating online. Social media users had speculated about a possible pregnancy after videos from recent Maa Inti Bangaaram promotional events prompted discussion among fans.

Reports suggest Samantha is in her first trimester and is expected to welcome her baby later this year.

A personal milestone alongside a professional high

The announcement arrives during a strong phase in Samantha’s career. Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram has enjoyed a successful theatrical run, performing steadily in both domestic and international markets.

As the film continues to draw audiences, Samantha is preparing for a different role that she has spoken about with anticipation for years. Her latest announcement suggests that, despite the demands of a successful screen career, motherhood remains the chapter she always intended to place first.