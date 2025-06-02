Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sam Gardiner, former 'Race Across the World' contestant, dies in crash aged 24

A spokesperson for Race Across the World also released a statement expressing their condolences.

Tragic Loss: Race Across the World’s Sam Gardiner Dies at 24

Sam had recently been working on the west coast of Scotland

Family Handout
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 02, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Sam Gardiner, a former contestant on the BBC travel series Race Across the World, has died following a car crash near Manchester. He was 24.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday night on the A34, when the vehicle Sam was driving left the road, rolled over, and landed on its side. He was the only occupant of the car. Sam was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, his family confirmed in a statement.

Sam gained public attention in 2020 when he appeared in the second series of Race Across the World, travelling across South America with his mother, Jo. The duo became popular among viewers for their close bond and enthusiasm throughout the journey, which they undertook from Mexico to Argentina.

Though they were unable to complete the final leg of the race due to running out of money, Sam described the experience as "life-changing". During filming, he spoke about his close relationship with his mother, saying: "Mum and I are very close – we often think or say the same things. She has travelled a lot in her life, so I think it would be fun to do it with her."

In a tribute released by the family, Sam’s parents, Jo and Andrew, said they were “devastated” by his sudden death. “Sam left us far too soon, and while words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special,” they said. Describing him as “loyal, funny and fiercely protective”, the family added that he was “adored” by those closest to him.

His uncle, Jonny Gray, also paid tribute, describing Sam as someone who loved “gardening, animals and doing physical activity”. He recalled the “special relationship” Sam shared with his mother and said they were “an enormous hit on the show”, noting how fondly the public received them.

Emon Choudhury, who won the second series of Race Across the World with his nephew Jamiul, shared his memories of Sam in a post on social media. He described Sam as “pure sunshine in human form” and said his “kindness was a beacon for anyone lucky enough to cross his path”. Choudhury added that Sam and Jo “showed us what it truly means to live fully, love fiercely, and embrace every moment with an open heart”.

A spokesperson for Race Across the World also released a statement expressing their condolences. “Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo,” the statement read.

“Sam embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love and a determination that saw the pair enjoy adventures from Mexico to Argentina, making audiences fall in love with them and their special bond as a result.”

The statement added that Sam and Jo remained an “integral part” of the show’s cast family after filming. “On behalf of us all from the BBC, production and the rest of the cast, we extend our deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his stepmother, Justine; and his wider family and friends.”

Sam had recently been working on the west coast of Scotland and had travelled to Stockport in Greater Manchester to attend a family birthday celebration, his uncle said.

The family have requested privacy as they grieve.

car crashfamily birthday celebrationfamily statementgreater manchester policelifechanging experiencemanchesteropen heartprivacy requestrace across the worldrunning out of moneysam gardinersouth americastockportwest coast of scotland

Related News

Mount Etna eruption
Feature

7 facts about Mount Etna that explain why it’s erupting again

Lisa Nandy
UK

Lisa Nandy steps back from football regulator chair decision over donor ties

Billie Piper's Unexpected Return Sparks Doctor Who Speculation
TV

Is 'Doctor Who' bringing back Billie Piper as the next Doctor after Ncuti Gatwa’s exit?

Blasphemy Law Scrutiny Grows After Guilty Verdict in Quran Case
UK

Blasphemy laws debate reignited after man is convicted for burning Koran

More For You

German Police Launch New Madeleine McCann Search Near Praia da Luz

The latest effort is expected to run for approximately three days

Getty Images

Madeleine McCann case sees new search near Praia da Luz led by German police

A fresh police search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann is due to begin this week in Portugal, close to the location where she was last seen in 2007. The operation, requested by German police, is expected to take place in the area between Praia da Luz and a property where the main suspect, Christian Brückner, once lived.

Portuguese authorities have confirmed their cooperation with the search, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 4 June 2025. The preparation work may begin the day before. A Portuguese source said the new operation will involve land searches only and that the main objective is “to look for any signs of Madeleine’s body”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Operation Blue Star

Devotees look at a model of the demolished Akal Takht Sahib, regarded as the supreme seat of the Sikh religious authority during Operation Blue Star in 1984 ahead of the operation's anniversary at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 3, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Labour faces Sikh ‘no platform’ warning on Golden Temple inquiry

BRITISH SIKHS are threatening to “no platform” Labour MPs because there has been no public inquiry into UK involvement in Operation Blue Star, the Indian Army operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.

The Guardian reported that over 450 gurdwaras, charities, associations and university societies have written to Keir Starmer, urging him to honour promises for an investigation or risk consequences for many Labour MPs’ re-election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kent's Indian restaurant faces licence loss over decade of illegal worker hires

Badsha Indian Cuisine in Tenterden is accused of showing a “deliberate disregard for immigration law”

Google

Kent's Indian restaurant faces licence loss over decade of illegal worker hires

Daniel Esson

A popular Indian restaurant in Kent could lose its licence after repeatedly employing illegal workers over a ten-year period and failing to pay penalties totalling £120,000, according to a Home Office report.

Badsha Indian Cuisine in Tenterden is accused of showing a “deliberate disregard for immigration law”, with the Home Office citing multiple breaches despite repeated warnings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hot Weather Ahead: UK Forecast Predicts Mini Heatwave This Summer

The Environment Agency has recently declared drought status for the north-west of England

iStock

UK weather forecast points to hot summer and possible mini heatwave

UK is facing a summer that is twice as likely to be hotter than average, according to the latest seasonal forecast from the Met Office. The long-range outlook for June, July and August suggests an increased risk of mini heatwaves, in line with a wider trend of warmer and sunnier seasons in recent years.

The three-month forecast, primarily used by government planners and businesses, points to a 2.3 times greater chance of above-average temperatures this summer compared to normal. It follows what has been the UK’s sunniest and driest spring in over a century, with 630 hours of sunshine recorded since March. This marks a continuation of climate trends that have seen the UK’s summers become increasingly hot, bright, and in some cases, volatile.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

Ehthesham Haque

Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

Chris Binding

A NEW mayor has been elected at Sunderland City Council who will be the youngest ever councillor in the role and first mayor of Asian descent.

The new mayor and mayoress of Sunderland were officially sworn in at a meeting of full council last Wednesday (21) at City Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc