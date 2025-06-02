Sam Gardiner, former 'Race Across the World' contestant, dies in crash aged 24

Sam Gardiner, a former contestant on the BBC travel series Race Across the World, has died following a car crash near Manchester. He was 24.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday night on the A34, when the vehicle Sam was driving left the road, rolled over, and landed on its side. He was the only occupant of the car. Sam was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, his family confirmed in a statement.

Sam gained public attention in 2020 when he appeared in the second series of Race Across the World, travelling across South America with his mother, Jo. The duo became popular among viewers for their close bond and enthusiasm throughout the journey, which they undertook from Mexico to Argentina.

Though they were unable to complete the final leg of the race due to running out of money, Sam described the experience as "life-changing". During filming, he spoke about his close relationship with his mother, saying: "Mum and I are very close – we often think or say the same things. She has travelled a lot in her life, so I think it would be fun to do it with her."

In a tribute released by the family, Sam’s parents, Jo and Andrew, said they were “devastated” by his sudden death. “Sam left us far too soon, and while words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special,” they said. Describing him as “loyal, funny and fiercely protective”, the family added that he was “adored” by those closest to him.

His uncle, Jonny Gray, also paid tribute, describing Sam as someone who loved “gardening, animals and doing physical activity”. He recalled the “special relationship” Sam shared with his mother and said they were “an enormous hit on the show”, noting how fondly the public received them.

Emon Choudhury, who won the second series of Race Across the World with his nephew Jamiul, shared his memories of Sam in a post on social media. He described Sam as “pure sunshine in human form” and said his “kindness was a beacon for anyone lucky enough to cross his path”. Choudhury added that Sam and Jo “showed us what it truly means to live fully, love fiercely, and embrace every moment with an open heart”.

A spokesperson for Race Across the World also released a statement expressing their condolences. “Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo,” the statement read.

“Sam embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love and a determination that saw the pair enjoy adventures from Mexico to Argentina, making audiences fall in love with them and their special bond as a result.”

The statement added that Sam and Jo remained an “integral part” of the show’s cast family after filming. “On behalf of us all from the BBC, production and the rest of the cast, we extend our deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his stepmother, Justine; and his wider family and friends.”

Sam had recently been working on the west coast of Scotland and had travelled to Stockport in Greater Manchester to attend a family birthday celebration, his uncle said.

The family have requested privacy as they grieve.