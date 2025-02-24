Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Salt Cosmologies' exhibition unpacks UK’s colonial ties with India

Artists use textiles, sound and film to depict trade and resistance at Somerset House

'Salt Cosmologies' exhibition unpacks UK’s colonial ties with India
The Hedge of Halomancy (2025)
The Hedge of Halomancy (2025)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasFeb 24, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

A NEW exhibition at Somerset House explores salt’s dual nature while examining its deep connections to imperial history, said the project’s co-curator.

Salt Cosmologies, by Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser, due to be unveiled on Thursday (20), explores Britain’s ties with India during colonial times.

The multi-faceted show spans Somerset House’s Edmond J Safra Fountain Court with a large-scale installation, combining archival materials, film, sound work and evocative photographs displayed on the newly restored Salt Stair.

“Hylozoic/Desires, a collective formed by Singh Soin and Soin Tappeser, creates multisensory installations that explore colonial histories and ecological crises. They work across various mediums, including woven textiles and ceramics. The collective has used salt as both a material and an archive in their work for several years,” Kinnari Saraiya, co-curator of the exhibition told Eastern Eye. Saraiya, along with Cliff Lauson, curated the project.

The artists’ previous project, Namak Nazar, at Desert X in the US featured a wooden pillar covered in crystalline salt, with speakers that channel prophecies. The piece depicted salt particles as messengers of climate doom while also highlighting their preservative qualities.

Saraiya added that a version of this work will be shown at Somerset House’s historic salt stair, featuring atmospheric sounds of salt particles and field recordings from salt pans they visited while carrying out their research.

Saraiya said, “The project has particular significance for Somerset House, as the building housed government administration and tax offices in the late 1700s, including a dedicated salt office. This historical connection to salt taxation made it an ideal venue for the exhibition.

Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser

“The fact that salt required its own office and tax department at Somerset House, with five dedicated floors, demonstrates its historical economic importance. This contrasts sharply with salt’s status as an inexpensive commodity. While the Salt Office at Somerset House had a national remit for collecting British salt tax, and the Inland Customs Line was administered by the India Office, they were theoretically connected through imperial rule.”

An 80-metre long, 2.5-metre-high fabric installation will recreate the Inland Customs Line – a vast colonial barrier of living plants that stretched 2,500 miles across India to control salt taxation. The new artwork uses organically dyed cotton, featuring prints of the original hedge plants alongside chaotic stamps and termite patterns.

Named after the contrasting phrases namak halal (faithful to salt) and namak haram (unfaithful to salt), the installation reflects how this hedge served both as a tool of British control and as a symbol of resistance, with people smuggling both salt and revolutionary ideas across its boundary, according to the artists.

The curator said this historical narrative was previously unknown to her, making the project particularly “fascinating”.

Saraiya, a British Indian artist, originally from Mumbai, said, “The exhibition is structured in three chapters: Salt Line, Salt Office, and Salt Stair. The Salt Line installation in Somerset House’s courtyard recreates the Inland Customs Line, a 4,000-kilometre colonial infrastructure built in mid-19th century India. This barrier, also known as the Great Salt Hedge, was constructed to control salt movement and taxation between British-controlled territories and ones that weren’t.

Kinnari Saraiya

“The barrier stretched across the subcontinent, what is now India and Pakistan, and required thousands of people for its maintenance due to varying climatic conditions. The art installation namak halal/namak haram traces the path of the Great Salt Hedge, also known as the Inland Customs Line. The installation spans 80 metres across the Somerset House courtyard, featuring zigzag metal frames that mimic the design of Wardian cases – small greenhouse-like containers used to transport plant specimens from India to England during colonial times.

“Between these metal structures runs a bar supporting fabric panels, with two pieces hanging on each side, creating a two-sided display.

The entire fabric spans 160 metres and is made from organic cotton, dyed using vegetable dyes and fixed with salt, making salt an integral part of the dyeing process. The fabric is hand block printed using custom-carved wooden blocks, following historic textile printing techniques.”

Saraiya, who joined the project in May last year, added that the dyes used in the printing process were derived from plants and insects found in the original hedge.

“The red dye, for instance, comes from cochineal, tiny insects that breed on prickly pear – an invasive species. One side of the fabric displays colonial botanical drawings, neatly classified in a grid format. The opposite side features a more dynamic, chaotic stamping of the historical British Empire emblem. However, the artists have replaced the traditional British lion with a termite in this design,” she said.

“This termite replacement references a historical event when the hedge was initially made of dry brush, twigs and branches. These materials attracted ants that eventually ate into and demolished the structure, demonstrating how tiny creatures could destroy an entire colonial infrastructure. This destruction led to the hedge being replanted with living plants to ensure its stability.

“The installation also includes the phrase “Salt Issued”, which comes from an original salt tax receipt that was stamped when salt was transported across the customs line.

The exhibition is divided into three chapters, with the second chapter being the Salt Office archive room. This space houses archival material collected during the research, including images and architectural drawings of Somerset House that label the Salt Office and Salt Stair. A notable piece in the collection is the iconic image of Mahatma Gandhi collecting salt at Dandi, highlighting the significance of salt tax protests.

Saraiya, who studied fine art at Arts University Bournemouth, said, “The archive also features bird skins from the Natural History Museum, donated by Alan Octavian Hume, who served as the Commissioner of Inland Customs. Hume, who had a keen interest in botany and birds, was responsible for building the hedge and devised the formula for its plant composition. He created what was then the largest archive of birds that nested in the hedge. The exhibition also displays plant specimens from Kew Gardens. The artists will draw on-site on a large map of India showing the line of the hedge. The wooden blocks used for printing the fabric installation are also displayed in this space.”

Saraiya was curatorial fellow at the BALTIC Center for Contemporary Art before joining Somerset House. She has exhibited in shows nationally and internationally, most notably, a solo show in the basement of the British Pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale, alongside Cathy Wilkes in 2019.

The Transformation (2024)

The Salt Stair, which was previously closed to the public, will open with this exhibition following restoration work. It features a suspended speaker playing a sound piece. The exhibition includes salt prints, a Victorian image printing process where chemicals are replaced with salt, with gold used in the toning. The artists created a series of six salt prints, some featuring images from their visits to various salt pans worldwide, including the Sambar Salt Lake in Rajasthan.

The Indian artist said, “Some images in the exhibition were AI-generated due to the lack of visual evidence of the original hedge. The artists used written descriptions of the hedge, including accounts of how salt was moved or smuggled across it, to generate these images through AI models. This approach aims to create a visual archive of the Inland Customs Line where none previously existed. At the bottom of the stair, a video shows dashcam footage from the artists’ research journey finding the hedge in India.”

Salt Cosmologies runs from Thursday (20) to April 27 at Somerset House

himali singh soinmahatma gandhinatural history museumsomerset housebritish colonialismbritish rajsalt cosmologies

Related News

Yash’s Toxic
Entertainment

Yash’s 'Toxic' set to break barriers with dual-language filmmaking and Hollywood-grade action

Jonathan Reynolds to relaunch trade deal talks with India
Business

Jonathan Reynolds to relaunch trade deal talks with India

Is Justin Bieber Using Drugs? Truth Behind Viral Photos & Rumors
Entertainment

Is Justin Bieber really using drugs? The truth behind his viral photos and health rumours!

SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet stuns, Demi Moore shines, and Jane Fonda’s epic speech steals the show
Entertainment

SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet stuns, Demi Moore shines, and Jane Fonda’s epic speech steals the show

More For You

Architect Asif Khan’s family memories add personal layer to Barbican revamp

The Barbican apartment complex

Architect Asif Khan’s family memories add personal layer to Barbican revamp

THE Barbican Centre, which the late Queen Elizabeth described as “one of the wonders of the modern world” when she opened the arts venue in 1982, is now showing its age and will undergo a major renewal.

The eminent architect and multi-disciplinary artist, Asif Khan, told a touching personal tale about how his father, Riaz Khan, was very emotional and began crying when he learnt his son would have play a leading role in the project.

Keep ReadingShow less
Viras’ book 'Art Under the Indian Sun' dives into artistic legacies of Raj

Jennifer Howes, Ratna Vira and Sona Datta

Viras’ book 'Art Under the Indian Sun' dives into artistic legacies of Raj

Dr Sona Datta

ON A crisp evening before Christmas, I found myself at the Traveller’s Club in London’s posh Pall Mall.

Like other anachronisms of old England, this particular place doesn’t permit unaccompanied women. So, Jennifer Howes (an expat Canadian) and me (a British-born Bengali) arrived as two arch Indophiles, sporting silk scarves and lipstick, for an author-talk at the invitation of the Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chila Burman casts ‘neon’ light on Indian migration stories

Chila Burman shows her work in tapestry

Chila Burman casts ‘neon’ light on Indian migration stories

CHILA BURMAN, who lit up Tate Britain during the dark days of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the West End of London last year, has now put her trademark tiger on the quayside façade of the Imperial War Museum North in Manchester.

For her new commission, called Chila Welcomes You, the artist has brought her personal perspective to “the heritage of conflict and stories of Indian migration to Britain after the Second World War”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian mica paintings capture‘common man’ of 18th century

Mica paintings focused on daily life, traders, customs and costumes

Indian mica paintings capture‘common man’ of 18th century

RATNA VIRA, author of Art Under the Indian Sun: Evolution of Artistic Themes in the British Period – it contains stunning paintings of “ordinary” people in 18th century India done on mica – seems to be a renaissance woman.

Or a Delhi celebrity with a very busy life. She writes fiction and non-fiction, paints and collects art.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jagjit Singh: The ghazal maestro who redefined Indian music

Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh: The ghazal maestro who redefined Indian music

ASJAD NAZIR

JAGJIT SINGH is always part of the conversation when discussing India’s greatest and most influential music artists. Born on February 8, 1941, the singer, musician, and composer left behind a lasting legacy before passing away on October 10, 2011, at the age of 70.

Eastern Eye marks the birth anniversary of the silky-voiced maestro by telling his remarkable story – from humble beginnings to making an incredible global impact, suffering an unbearable heartbreak, and creating songs that are still enjoyed by many millions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc