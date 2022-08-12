Website Logo
  • Friday, August 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at event in western New York

Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.

FILE PHOTO: British author Salman Rushdie speaks as he presents his book “Quichotte” at the Volkstheater in Vienna, Austria, on November 16, 2019. (Photo by HERBERT NEUBAUER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of Iranian death threats that forced him into hiding, was attacked on stage Friday (12) in western New York state.

Video footage posted on social media showed people rushing to his aid after he was attacked at the event in Chautauqua County, with police confirming a stabbing while declining to immediately identify the victim.

“A most horrible event just happened at #chautauquainstitution – Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at #chq2022. The amphitheater is evacuated,” one witness said on social media.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said “we can confirm there was a stabbing,” without giving further details.

Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.

The author, now 75, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel “Midnight’s Children” in 1981, which won international praise and Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.

But his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses” brought attention beyond his imagination when it sparked a fatwa, or religious decree, calling for his death by Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The novel was considered by some Muslims as disrespectful of the Prophet Mohammed.

Rushdie, who was born in India to non-practising Muslims and himself is an atheist, was forced to go underground as a bounty was put on his head — which remains today.

A decade in hiding 

He was granted police protection by the government in Britain, where he was at school and where he made his home, following the murder or attempted murder of his translators and publishers.

He spent nearly a decade in hiding, moving houses repeatedly and being unable to tell his children where he lived.

Rushdie only began to emerge from his life on the run in the late 1990s after Iran in 1998 said it would not support his assassination.

Now living in New York, he is an advocate of freedom of speech, notably launching a strong defence of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after its staff were gunned down by Islamists in Paris in 2015.

The magazine had published drawings of Mohammed that drew furious reactions from Muslims worldwide.

Threats and boycotts continue against literary events that Rushdie attends, and his knighthood in 2007 sparked protests in Iran and Pakistan, where a government minister said the honour justified suicide bombings.

The fatwa failed to stifle Rushdie’s writing, however, and inspired his memoir “Joseph Anton”, named after his alias while in hiding and written in the third person.

“Midnight’s Children”, which runs to more than 600 pages, has been adapted for the stage and silver screen, and his books have been translated into more than 40 languages.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Why doctors are strongly against viral TikTok trend ‘vabbing’
News
‘Too cold, they don’t speak English’: Afghan refugees don’t want to move to Scotland and…
News
Rangzieb Ahmed: Rochdale-born al Qaida leader who plotted mass murder denied parole
News
Rochdale: Teen car thief jailed after being caught hiding inside giant teddy bear
News
Want to lose weight? Eat when you are hungry
News
Senior nurse sues Nuffield Health alleging racist abuse, claims she was treated like a ‘black…
News
Rise of anal sex leading to health problems for UK women
News
‘Racist’ stop and search forced Hesham Sharif to forego his dream of becoming…
News
British PM candidate Sunak plans £200 cut to energy bills
News
Britain’s only children’s gender identity clinic to face legal action over medical negligence
News
Low clear-up rates in burglary and theft ‘unacceptable and unsustainable’: Watchdog
News
Women on vegetarian diets have 33% higher risk of hip fracture – Study
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ministers must act now to help prevent cost of living…
Why doctors are strongly against viral TikTok trend ‘vabbing’
‘Too cold, they don’t speak English’: Afghan refugees don’t want…
Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at event in western New…
John Cena reveals life-changing acting advice he received from The…
Rangzieb Ahmed: Rochdale-born al Qaida leader who plotted mass murder…