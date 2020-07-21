Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai shifts to 2021?

2020 has not been a great year for Bollywood. As the Coronavirus pandemic clenched the whole world and brought most of the economies to their knees, the movie calendar for the ongoing year is facing a series of postponements and cancellations.

After the postponement of several high-profile films due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is also shifting to 2021, according to reports.

Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted was initially slated to hit the marquee on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2020, but the makers had to defer its release due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Buzz had it recently that the team was gearing up to resume work at Mehboob Studios in Bandra from August to complete a 10-day shoot of the action entertainer. However, the shoot has been called off for health and safety measures of the entire cast and crew.

“However, on Sunday, Salman called off the impending schedule after discussing with his team and co-producers Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Nikhil Namit. He felt that filming indoors could pose a risk to the health of the cast and crew. On the other hand, an outdoor shoot was not feasible in the monsoon. So, he has decided to hold off the stint till October-end, post which the unit will film the remaining portions, including a song, at outdoor locations,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The source goes on to add, “Salman’s first priority is the safety of his team members. The makers are now eyeing a 2021 festival release. By then, the theatres will have also reopened.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in important roles.

