Salman Khan’s Radhe a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan’s cop act in Zanjeer?

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most-awaited upcoming Bollywood flicks. The cop-drama was originally scheduled to enter theatres on Eid 2020. However, the makers had to put its release on hold due to the closure of theatres in India in the wake of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. If reports are to be believed, the movie will now hit the marquee on Eid 2021.

The latest we hear that after tickling the funny bone of the audience in the entire Dabangg franchise, Salman Khan is playing a no-nonsense cop in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. So if you are used to seeing the superstar playing a happy-go-lucky cop in the Dabangg franchise, get set to see him in a totally different cop avatar in Radhe wherein he will seldom smile or joke around, and he will not sing songs either.

“It had to be a different cop from the one that Salman Sir plays in Dabangg. Otherwise, Radhe would look like just an extension of Dabangg. We have made sure this cop is different, more serious,” informs director Prabhu Deva.







We also hear that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan’s cop act in Zanjeer (1973). “Not in any direct way. But yes, both Inspector Vijay and Inspector Radhe are no-nonsense. They take their duty very seriously and they do not spare criminals,” concludes Prabhu Deva.

In addition to Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab, and Gautam Gulati. Jacqueline Fernandez will have a sizzling item number in the flick. The new official release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











