Salman Khan to aid Covid-19 relief efforts by providing financial assistance to 25,000 cine workers

By: Mohnish Singh

Apart from being one of the most popular and influential actors to ever have graced the silver screen, Salman Khan has also become synonymous with celebrity benevolence and charity. His charitable work and altruist have changed thousands of lives over the years.

Rising to the occasion once again, Khan has now pledged to offer monetary help to 25,000 daily wage workers of the Hindi film industry who are badly hit by fresh Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the state government of Maharashtra, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) announced on Friday.

According to B N Tiwari, FWICE President, the 55-year-old actor will be paying a fixed amount of approximately £14.61 to every worker on monthly basis.

“We got a confirmation from Salman Khan last night that he will help 25,000 workers with ₹1,500 (approximately £14.61) each month. We will soon finalise and send the list of the workers to those who are in dire need,” Tiwari told PTI.

India is going through a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the country and to contain the spread of the virus, it has suspended all shooting activities.

FWICE has a total of 250,000 workers including junior artists, make-up artists, stuntmen, spot boys and technicians. Salman Khan also financially supported daily wage workers in 2020 when the country went into nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While several actors and production houses have come forward to help daily wage workers during the second wave, there has been absolutely no help from the state or central governments.

Criticising the callous behaviour of the state and central governments, the FWICE president said, “There is no help from the state or central government so far for the workers and this is really disheartening.”

India recorded over 400, 000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Friday.