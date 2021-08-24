Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467

Entertainment

Salman Khan set for an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s next Telugu film

Salman Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to appear in an extended cameo in Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi’s next film, a remake of the superhit Malayalam film Lucifer (2019).

Khan and the veteran actor from down south have always shared a great rapport with each other. In fact, when Ram Charan Teja was in Mumbai to shoot for his Hindi debut film Zanjeer in 2012, his lunch was sent from Khan’s home every day. For the uninitiated, Teja is the son of Chiranjeevi and is considered one of the most sought-after actors from the current crop in Telugu cinema.

At the 60th birthday party for Chiranjeevi, which was organized by Ram Charan Teja at the Park Hyatt in Hyderabad, Salman Khan flew in from Mumbai on a private jet and had a great time with everyone. The Dabangg (2010) actor even danced to a medley of Chiranjeevi’s hit songs on stage.

And now, Khan is set to make an extended guest appearance in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu project. He is expected to have a long action sequence alongside the Tollywood superstar. Mohan Raja is directing the film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is presently busy filming his much-awaited Hindi film Tiger 3. The superstar and his female lead, Katrina Kaif, are currently in St. Petersburg filming some high-octane action sequences. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Hashmi, who plays the antagonist, is expected to join the shoot next month.

Salman Khan will also be seen in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is expected to roll towards the end of the year.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi’s debut Hindi film Raavan Leela to arrive on October 1
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde wraps up her Tamil film Beast
Entertainment
Akhil Akkineni’s busy schedule costs him a film with father Nagarjuna
Entertainment
Sunil Grover teams up with Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
New release date of Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Seetimaarr announced
Entertainment
Exclusive! Rumy Jafry on Rhea Chakraborty’s character in Chehre: It’s something that you haven’t seen…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from Ponniyin Selvan gets leaked
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first independent music album titled Sukoon to be out in…
Entertainment
Tadap: Ahan Shetty’s debut film gets postponed to December
Entertainment
Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial
Entertainment
Vaani Kapoor: I have an exciting year to look forward to
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani completes script for his next starring Shah Rukh Khan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Salman Khan set for an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s next…
Pratik Gandhi’s debut Hindi film Raavan Leela to arrive on…
Pooja Hegde wraps up her Tamil film Beast
Akhil Akkineni’s busy schedule costs him a film with father…
Sunil Grover teams up with Shah Rukh Khan
India tempted to play Ashwin in Headingley Test