Salman Khan set for an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s next Telugu film

Salman Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to appear in an extended cameo in Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi’s next film, a remake of the superhit Malayalam film Lucifer (2019).

Khan and the veteran actor from down south have always shared a great rapport with each other. In fact, when Ram Charan Teja was in Mumbai to shoot for his Hindi debut film Zanjeer in 2012, his lunch was sent from Khan’s home every day. For the uninitiated, Teja is the son of Chiranjeevi and is considered one of the most sought-after actors from the current crop in Telugu cinema.

At the 60th birthday party for Chiranjeevi, which was organized by Ram Charan Teja at the Park Hyatt in Hyderabad, Salman Khan flew in from Mumbai on a private jet and had a great time with everyone. The Dabangg (2010) actor even danced to a medley of Chiranjeevi’s hit songs on stage.

And now, Khan is set to make an extended guest appearance in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu project. He is expected to have a long action sequence alongside the Tollywood superstar. Mohan Raja is directing the film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is presently busy filming his much-awaited Hindi film Tiger 3. The superstar and his female lead, Katrina Kaif, are currently in St. Petersburg filming some high-octane action sequences. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Hashmi, who plays the antagonist, is expected to join the shoot next month.

Salman Khan will also be seen in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is expected to roll towards the end of the year.

