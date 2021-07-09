Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma finish filming Antim

Salman Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma have wrapped up shoot for their forthcoming Hindi film Antim: The Final Truth. The team had come together to complete patchwork on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Antim is reportedly the remake of the superhit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern (2018).

Manjrekar recently revealed that the release of the film had been postponed indefinitely since he did not expect theatres in India to open until October or later. The team will announce the new official release date soon, but if sources are to be believed, they are looking at a release window towards the end of the year.

Antim went before cameras in 2020 and Khan released a teaser from the film on social media in December, which received roaring response from viewers. The teaser included a heated battle scene between Khan and Sharma.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up to begin the next schedule of his much-awaited film Tiger 3, the third installment of his super successful film franchise Tiger. Katrina Kaif also returns to reprise her role in the film. Joining them both on the cast is actor Emraan Hashmi who reportedly plays the antagonist.

Khan also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his pocket. Buzz has it that the makers are considering renaming the film to avoid any controversy around its release. Bhaijaan is reported to be the new title of the film. To be directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. This is the first time she will share the screen space with the superstar. More details are expected to arrive soon.

