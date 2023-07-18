Salman Khan a big driving force in the rise of streaming platform

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss foray into the streaming space proved to be a game-changer in the digital arena.

By: Mohnish Singh

Salman Khan is a superstar who has always revolutionised the entertainment industry with his blockbuster movies. It’s an absolute example of his superstardom that theatres witness a huge crowd every time his films are released.

Salman Khan is without a doubt the superstar who attracts audiences in both urban and rural areas of the nation. Salman has proven his mega-stardom to attract audiences unlike anybody else with his larger-than-life attitude, speaking manner, and unquestionable star power. His star power is now positioned to contribute to a monstrous success in the digital format of Bigg Boss 16 and the superstar took the streaming platform to a higher note.

Khan is a bankable superstar who has always revolutionised the Indian Entertainment Industry with his blockbuster movies and his debut on the digital platform with Bigg Boss proved to be a boom for the digital entertainment medium. The superstar mapped the streaming platform to the next level with his sheer dominance, mega-stardom, and hosting power. Salman, who possessed both, demonstrated his commanding hold on the audience and once again illustrated why he is considered the biggest crowd-puller. This can only happen when a Superstar like Salman Khan arrives on the streaming platform with the combination of superstardom and a larger-than-life demeanour.

