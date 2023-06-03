Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 03, 2023
Salman, Jr NTR, Kriti saddened by Odisha triple train crash

Several celebrities on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the train accident.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian film stars Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Jr NTR, and other celebrities on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district.

At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Salman said he is “really saddened” by the unfortunate train accident.

“Really saddened to hear abt the accident. May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace. Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident,” he tweeted.

Akshay said the visuals from the accident site in Odisha were “heartbreaking”.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he added.

Jr NTR expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the families and the loved ones of those affected.

“My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

Superstar Chiranjeevi and actor Varun Dhawan also react with shock over the accident.

Chiranjeevi made an appeal to his fans and the general public to come forward and donate blood.

“Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.

“I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life-saving blood units. #BalasoreTrainAccident” he tweeted.

“Heartbreaking,” wrote Varun as he shared a photo of the accident site on his Instagram Stories.

Shilpa Shetty said she is “praying for the souls of the deceased and their families”.

“Gutted about the loss of so many lives in the train accident in Odisha,” she said.

Kriti Sanon wrote, “Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. My heart goes out to those who lost their loved ones.” Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonu Sood also condoled the loss of lives in the train accident.

Parineeti Chopra tweeted, “I’m praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible. God bless everyone.”

