Sajid Javid visits Aashna house care home in Streatham

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, visits Aashna house care home. (Picture by Tim Hammond / No 10 Downing Street)

By: PramodThomas

UK health secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday (13) visited the Aashna house residential care home at Streatham in South London.

Javid said that reforms in the social care sector will be a huge priority for him.

“Social care is as important to me as health care. In dealing with the challenges of social care we have understood for a long time now as a government that more needs to be done. We have set out our intention to have significant reform and my predecessor did a lot of work on that with his cabinet colleagues. I am continuing that work and it remains a huge priority for me.”

During his visit, the minister met care home manager Smita Bhatt and the rest of the executive team and carers. He spoke to to staff about their working patterns during Covid-19, a press statement said.

The health secretary also met residents while they were taking part in dance (Garba), painting and knitting, it added.

Javid said that he visited the facility to thank the care home staff at Aashna house and staff across the country for the incredible work they have been doing.

He said: “Their job is hard enough in normal times, but of course during the pandemic, it was so much harder. I want to take this opportunity to thank them for what they’re doing and let all care workers know they have the full support of this government. During the pandemic we’ve helped them in so many ways with PPE, with testing equipment, with extra funding and that kind of support will continue.”