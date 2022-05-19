Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Sajid Javid announces 10-year plan to tackle dementia

Britain’s health secretary Sajid Javid (Photo by Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

HEALTH and social care secretary Sajid Javid has announced a 10-year plan to boost research into neurodegenerative diseases.

Speaking at Alzheimer’s Society Conference 2022 on Tuesday (17), he said the plan will focus on how new medicines and emerging science and technology can be harnessed to improve outcomes for dementia patients across the country.

Some £375 million is already committed to research on neurodegenerative diseases over the next five years and the health secretary said the efforts would be boosted further by working across government.

The government seeks to reduce up to 40 per cent of dementia considered to be potentially preventable and explore how new technology, science and medicine can help bring down the numbers and severity of the condition.

The plan will also focus on supporting people with their specific health and care needs while living with dementia.

The NHS funding to reduce the coronavirus backlog is also expected to help ensure a more timely dementia diagnosis.

According to predictions, one million people will be living with dementia by 2025 and 1.6 million by 2040.

Work was started by the UK government to tackle the global dementia challenge at the first G8 dementia summit in 2013. The Challenge on Dementia 2020 saw one million care workers and as many NHS workers receiving dementia awareness training.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
BMA review: UK failed to protect health staff during the pandemic
UK
Jailed hate preacher’s son wants UK terror trial
News
Former Indian cricketer jailed for road rage death
News
Patel says ‘meritless’ legal claims saved more than 100 criminals from deportation
UK
UK Tamils seek justice for civil war victims
UK
Right-wing terror group co-founder convicted
News
Sunak on inflation: State cannot protect people completely
INDIA
India frees convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
INDIA
Landslides, floods kill at least 10 in India
INDIA
Indian widow disguised herself as a man for 39 years
News
Disputes may test India’s communal harmony
News
Study: Pollution kills more than 2.3 million people in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
BMA review: UK failed to protect health staff during the…
Jailed hate preacher’s son wants UK terror trial
Former Indian cricketer jailed for road rage death
Patel says ‘meritless’ legal claims saved more than 100 criminals…
UK Tamils seek justice for civil war victims
Sajid Javid announces 10-year plan to tackle dementia