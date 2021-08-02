Website Logo
News

Sajeeda Merali to join Professional Publishers Association as CEO

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PUBLISHING industry strategist Sajeeda Merali will assume her new role as the chief executive officer of the UK’s Professional Publishers Association (PPA) from next month.

Merali, who is currently working as the chief revenue officer at the New Statesman Media Group, will succeed Owen Meredith who resigned from the magazine industry body in April to join the News Media Association.

She will assume office at the PPA on September 3.

Merali will be involved in promoting diversity and inclusion across the industry.

Having held senior positions with both business-to-business and consumer-facing organisations, she brings 20 years of experience to the table.

She was the commercial leader of the insider publishing division at Euromoney and held senior positions at Incisive Media, including group sales director and director of marketing solutions, according to InPublishing.

PPA chairman Tom Bureau said Merali impressed the recruitment panel with her “energy, communication skills and passion for transformation in publishing”.

“Sajeeda is passionate about organisational change, driving innovation, and committed to diversity, equality and inclusion, which will be vital as we develop a new vision for the PPA around engaging deeply with specialist communities.”

Merali, who shared the news of her appointment on Twitter said she was looking forward to “exciting times ahead”.

“I am hugely excited to be appointed CEO of the PPA and to be given the opportunity to advocate for an industry that I feel so passionate about. Especially at this point in the transformation curve, bringing together individual and collective experiences has never been more important” InPublishing quoted her as saying.

“As a leader from the sector, I have a keen understanding of the challenges of today and the pace at which publishers are having to adapt. I’m honoured that the board of the PPA is allowing me to drive this new phase in its mission of advancing the UK’s publishing industry.”

Eastern Eye

