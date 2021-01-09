Saif Ali Khan to start shooting for Adipurush in March post his paternity leave

By Murtuza Iqbal







Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie will be directed by Om Raut and it will go on the floors this month. However, Saif will be joining the team in March post his paternity leave.

While talking to Times Of India, Raut stated, “Saif sir and Prabhas have been prepping for the film extensively for the last three-four months. At this moment, my team is excited for the shoot to commence. They are preparing the final schedule. From where I see it, Saif sir is on paternity leave and will join the shoot sometime in March this year. It’s a deep, extensive story. We plan to shoot all the way up to August.”





Saif and Kareena are currently expecting their second child together.

In Adipirush, Saif plays the role of Raavan and Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in it. The makers have not yet announced the name of the actress who will be seen playing the role of Sita in the movie. However, there were reports that Kriti Sanon has been finalised for the role, but we are still waiting for an official announcement of it.

Talking about Saif’s other movies; he will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police. Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting of Bhoot Police, and he is also gearing up for the release of the web series Tandav which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 15th January 2021.











