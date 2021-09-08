Saif Ali Khan: I don’t get very carried away by the rules and regulations of religion

Saif Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Bhoot Police, says that he is spiritual but not particularly religious. Calling himself agnostic, he adds that too much religion worries him, much like the character that he essays in the horror comedy.

“I am agnostic in real life. I am very secular in the sense that I think too much religion worries me because they put an emphasis on the afterlife, and not enough emphasis on this life,” Khan tells PTI while sharing his thoughts on ghosts and God.

He goes on to add, “I find too much of religion to be an organization and too many problems associated with basically my God, or your God or whose God is better.” The actor says that he is religious in a way as he believes in a higher power. But what that power is, he has absolutely no idea.

“I pray and I try to focus my own energy on things. I am more spiritual. I am not about the afterlife… I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it is just lights out. That’s the end, nothing more. I sometimes hope there is more. And I am not hundred per cent sure that there is not one. I fancy the older I get, the less convinced I am. I think that’s a self-defence mechanism in the brain. I think the younger you are, the more you can be like this. But certainly, I do not get very carried away by the rules and regulations of religion.”

Talking about what led him to nod a yes to Bhoot Police, Khan says, “Something has to grab you that you would want to be part of the whole process. When you hear a story or when you read a script, you visualize the movie in a way and you think, ‘Is this what I wanted to do?’ This is one of the better scripts that I have read. There’s more depth to it than I think people would expect and it is a really interesting film.”

Also starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in lead roles, Bhoot Police is a Pawan Kriplani directorial, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

The film is set to premiere on September 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.