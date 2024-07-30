Khan unveils his Madame Tussauds figure on London eye

This new addition to Madame Tussauds London is part of the attraction’s Culture Capital zone

The new figure of Sadiq Khan promises to be a highlight for both Londoners and tourists alike.

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday (30) unveiled his Madame Tussauds London figure to celebrate his historic third term, following the May elections.

This addition to Madame Tussauds London is part of the attraction’s culture capital zone, which honours ‘influential figures who have shaped the UK’s cultural landscape’.

The mayor and his wax likeness came face-to-face on Tuesday to launch the figure at London Eye.

Khan’s wax figure represents his contributions to London since first taking office in 2016. The suit is the one he wore at his first mayoral election win, which he donated to the Baker Street attraction.

The likeness captures Khan’s smile and relaxed stance, embodying his leadership role, a statement said.

Khan is the first mayor of London to be re-elected for a third term. He continues to hold the largest mandate of any elected politician in the UK, and one of the largest in Europe.

He said, “I’m honoured to join the line-up at Madame Tussauds London. The attention to detail is remarkable, and I’m in awe of the artists’ talent. It has been fascinating to go through the process and learn that all Madame Tussauds figures are created in London before being transported across the world.

“I’m also proud to be the first figure to be unveiled in a London Eye pod. The London Eye is a renowned part of the capital’s skyline, and I’m delighted that its permanent future was recently secured – something I have championed since Merlin first announced their plans.”

Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, said, “We are thrilled to welcome mayor Khan to the London Eye for the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax figure, which will be displayed in our ‘Cultural Capital’ zone, celebrating the extraordinary individuals who shape London and contribute to its status as a global iconic city.

“He has been a champion of the capital’s visitor economy, its people, and resident businesses, like the London Eye and Madame Tussauds. We look forward to working alongside the mayor and the business community to further enhance London’s appeal as the best, most important, and most fun tourist city in the world.”

All Madame Tussauds figures worldwide are made in the design workshop in London. Each figure is created by a team of 20 artists and can take between four months to a year to complete.

According to the statement, visitors to Madame Tussauds London can stand beside the mayor and learn about him when the figure is displayed on Wednesday (31).