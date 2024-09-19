Sadiq Khan extends funding for free advice, support services

“It’s vital that we continue to work together to give these Londoners the helping hand they need, as we build a fairer city for everyone,” Khan said.

Sadiq Khan. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan on Thursday (19) announced an additional £3.5 million to extend free advice and support services across the capital.

This funding aims to help low-income Londoners access financial support they are entitled to but may not have claimed.

According to a statement, these services have assisted more than 60,000 Londoners in securing over £25m in support over the past two years.

The new funding includes £2.7m allocated to London Citizens Advice and the London Legal Support Trust. This will allow advice centres and law centres to expand their services, offering assistance with welfare, debt, housing, and employment issues. The funding also supports training for local professionals to help people navigate the support system.

Khan’s previous investment of £4.8m enabled London Citizens Advice to increase the number of advisers at its 28 offices and extend support to community organisations. The London Legal Support Trust has also boosted the number of specialist advisers in its centres of excellence, providing assistance to over 52,000 Londoners who have successfully claimed more than £20m in financial support.

Deputy mayor for communities and social justice, Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, on Thursday visited the Bromley Homeless Advice Service to see the support provided through the London Legal Support Trust. The service helps residents at risk of homelessness with advice on benefits and housing.

Khan, said: “I’m dedicated to doing all I can to help Londoners in need and am pleased to be able to extend free advice and support services across our capital for another year. These impartial services have helped more than 60,000 Londoners claim more than £25m over the past two years – ensuring those who are struggling are getting the help that they are entitled to. It’s vital that we continue to work together to give these Londoners the helping hand they need, as we build a fairer city for everyone.”

The statement added that an additional £810,000 will go to 10 community advice partnerships through the Mayor’s Advice in Community Settings programme.

This initiative focuses on reaching those less likely to access traditional advice services, such as women, black Londoners, and non-native English speakers. The programme has helped secure £4.7m for more than 7,000 people, offering advice at locations including community centres, food banks, and schools.

The funding comes as part of a broader effort by the mayor to support vulnerable Londoners. Other initiatives include encouraging pension credit claims, providing free school meals to primary school students, and supporting free holiday meals for low-income families.

Raj Kapoor, chair, London Citizens Advice Steering Group and CEO Citizens Advice Brent, said: “Our ‘Advising Londoners Partnership’, working alongside specialist legal advice agencies and different community groups, enables our local services to extend support to those who need it the most. We can see from the data that this collaborative approach is having a big impact, and we are hugely grateful for the Mayor’s continued investment in London’s advice sector as demand and unmet need for support in the community to continues to increase at all levels.”

Nezahat Cihan, CEO of London Legal Support Trust, said, “This partnership project is crucial in continuing to provide specialist legal advice, reaching out into areas where there is no specialist service, and creating partnerships to provide a holistic service that benefits thousands of Londoners.”