London marks 100 million free school, mayor calls it ‘proud’ moment

Mayor Sadiq Khan's pioneering policy has saved families around £1,500 per child over three years since 2023 launch

London celebrates 100 million free school meals

Each child has been provided 435 free lunches over the past two school years

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 25, 2025
Ashya Rose
Highlights

  • 100 million free meals delivered to state primary school children in just over two years.
  • Each child offered 435 free lunches, saving families approximately £500 annually.
  • Schools now receive additional £11.5 m yearly from government for disadvantaged pupils.
London has reached a historic milestone of 100 m free school meals served to state primary school children, funded by mayor Sadiq Khan since September 2023.

The mayor joined schoolchildren in east London to celebrate the achievement, which has seen every child in the capital's state primary schools offered a free healthy meal each day. Each child has been provided 435 free lunches over the past two school years, saving families around £1,500 over three years per child.

Sadiq said "I'm absolutely delighted that 100 million meals have now been provided to children across London's state primary schools. I know from personal experience what a difference these meals make, so to be able to ensure that hundreds of thousands of children are receiving them across London every single day brings huge personal pride."

Funding impact growth

New analysis 'Free School Meals (FSM) Universal Registration Pupil Premium Impact Data Snapshot' reveals schools are benefiting from more than £11.5 m of additional government funding annually to support disadvantaged pupils' education.

Previously, schools missed out on pupil premium funding, which is based on free school meals eligibility, as not all eligible families were identified and supported to complete necessary forms.

Chef and campaigner Jamie Oliver praised the achievement saying, "Serving 100 m free school meals is an amazing achievement. For families feeling the squeeze, easing financial pressure is priceless but free school meals deliver even more than that. When we feed kids well, the benefits are profound – better attendance, better grades, better jobs and over 20 years that stacks up to an extra £40 bn back into the economy."

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union said, "The provision of 100 m free school meals has lifted hundreds of thousands of families up, relieving the pressure on busy parents and carers and ensuring their children have the healthy, nutritious lunch they need to thrive in school."

Sadiq confirmed funding for the programme will remain in place while he is mayor and welcomed the government's move to increase nationwide entitlement to free school meals for all pupils whose household is on Universal Credit from the start of the next school year.

londonfree school mealscost of livingsadiq khan

